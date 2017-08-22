Latest Art Market Trends

Cooling Market

Global auction sales from 2015-2016 dropped from $21.08 Billion to $16.9 Billion, down -19.8%. In the Americas, auction sales volume dropped -40% with the United States specifically dropping by -9%. In Europe, sales volume is down by -13% with the UK down by -24%. However, Switzerland’s sales volume has increased by +35%. Asia’s performance was relatively better, with sales volume at -1.6%, China down by only -2.6%. Unsurprisingly, emerging markets such as Japan and India have increased by 101.5% and 110% respectively. Art and antique imports have also decreased in the United States and Hong Kong, down -20% and -30% respectively.

2. Art Secured Lending

Traditionally, banks lent up to 50% of the artwork’s value - leading the pack in the specialist lending market. However, recently, auction houses are also in the game. According to Barron’s,”auctioneers contributed about $1 Billion to the total loan pool.” Wealth managers have also caught up with the trend; 69% of wealth managers’ institutions now offer financing for new purchases.

3. Rise in Art Collecting Support Services