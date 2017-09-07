Latest FIFA 2017 World Ranking

Germany has surpassed Brazil to take top spot in the latest FIFA world rankings following their recent success in the Confederation cup. The big country won the last World cup in Brazil, thanks to a sublime goal by substitute Mario Gotze in the 118th minute only for the club to record another world success. Second placed, Brazil has not been in top spot since the 2010 FIFA Rankings – although they had a short stint at the top of the table this year –when they were knocked out by the Netherlands in the quarter-finals. They are now on 1,589 points above their continental rival Argentina that occupied the fourth position with 1325 points.

Portugal, the European champion was ranked third, leapfrogging Poland and France. Thanks to their recent European success. For the first time in a decade, Portugal was ranked third by FIFA, The reason is not far-fetched.

European cup host nation and runner-up, France moved to eighth position from previous eleven despite loosing the European cup to Portugal as the favourite. The country benefitted from their flourishing stars including Antonio Greizmann, Paul Pogba and N’golo Kante. The country has an average position of nine and her least rank ever was twenty seven.

Belgium, despite being knocked out by the least cup favourite that eventually won the European cup, Portugal, leapfrogged by four positions, ranked fourth with 1265 points compared to their previous 1193.

Looking at the table closely, European nations claimed seven positions out of the first ten spots while South America garnered the remaining three.

Despite the improvement in the number of points gathered by Spain (previously 1113 to 1183), she remained in the same spot occupying 11th position. Since their previous success, such as two consecutive European cup (2008 and 2012) and notably their 2010 World cup claim in South Africa, the country has dropped from the top spot since 2014 and has never attained that feet ever since.

England, 1966 World cup winner again dropped by two positions and now stands at 15th position. This could be attributed to their humiliation in the hands of a country with less than 400, 000 people, Iceland in the round of 16.

The first two African countries to appear on the table are Egypt and Tunisia, ranked 30th and 31st on the table respectively. Egypt, previously 24th position dropped by 5 positions with a point of 815 from 866 while Tunisia climbed from 34th position following their increase in points from 776 to 809. Nigeria, 2013 African cup champion slipped by 6 positions while the current African champion Cameroon, 10 to occupy 44th and 45th positions respectively.