Latina She-roes

Last week I was pleased to be in the audience as my friend and Colorado Women’s Hall of Fame inductee, Martha Urioste, was inducted into the Latina Legacy Circle along with other amazing Latina women. Urioste was a trailblazer in education becoming the first and only principal to pioneer a Montessori elementary school. She is the founder of Family Star, a national 0-3 Head Start Center that utilizes the Montessori method. The first secondary bilingual coordinator and among the first Latina counselors in the Denver Public Schools, Urioste has demonstrated her leadership her entire life. I am proud to profile other Latinas who demonstrate leadership as she does. Match the woman with her accomplishment:

_____ 1. The first in her family to go to college, she founded the Mi Casa Women’s Center in Denver and the Latina Leadership Circle.

_____ 2. An early businesswoman, rancher, and healer in California; an elementary school is named in her memory.

_____ 3. A labor union activist who was the first person of color, the first Hispanic and the first woman elected an officer of the AFL-CIO.

_____ 4. An astronaut and electrical engineer, today she is the Director of the Johnson Space Center.

_____ 5. The Queen of Salsa, she had 23 gold albums during her decades-long singing career.

A. Juana Briones

B. Celiz Cruz

C. Juana Bordas

D. Ellen Ochoa

E. Linda Chavez-Thompson

Growing up in the Presidio area of San Francisco in the early 1800s, Juana Briones has left a legacy that is still honored today. After giving birth to eleven children, three of whom died in infancy, she separated from her husband and earned a reputation as a businesswoman, a healer, and a rancher. The owner of five properties, she successfully retained them when laws in California changed to not allow individuals with Mexican ancestry to be landowners. Her case went to the U.S. Supreme Court – which ruled in her favor. A California State Landmark plaque acknowledges her participation in the international hide trade and her home business of selling milk and vegetables. The Juana Briones Elementary School in Palo Alto, California honors her legacy.

The Queen of Salsa, Celiz Cruz, was the most popular Latin singer of the twentieth century, with 23 gold albums during her career. Born in Cuba, Cruz sang in cabarets as a young woman, although her father wanted her to be a teacher. She won radio competitions in Cuba and recorded her first album in Venezuela in 1948. She first made a name for herself in 1950 when she joined a big-time Cuban band. After Castro took control of Cuba, she and her husband were not permitted to return to the island and became U.S. citizens. Over a career that lasted decades and with a voice described as operatic, Cruz sang with several bands, performed in movies and participated in documentaries. In 1990, Cruz received a Grammy for Best Tropical Latin Performance. She received the National Medal of Arts from President Bill Clinton in 1994.

An inductee into the Colorado Women’s Hall of Fame, Juana Bordas was one of eight children of a family who emigrated to the U.S. from Nicaragua. The first in her family to go to college, Bordas is today president of Mestiza Leadership International, where she focuses on leadership, diversity and organizational change. Her books focus on these topics as well. The Founder of the Circle of Latina Leadership, Bordas believes in preparing the next generation of Latina leaders in Colorado. A community servant whose knowledge and skills were honed in the Peace Corps, Bordas founded Denver’s Mi Casa Women’s Center and served as Executive Director for many years.

The first Latina astronaut in space and an electrical engineer, today Ellen Ochoa is the Director of NASA’s Johnson Space Center. Her pioneering flight occurred in 1993 when she flew aboard the space shuttle Discovery for a nine-day mission. After studying physics at San Diego State University, Ochoa received her masters and PhD degrees from Stanford University. The holder of three patents in the area of optics, Ochoa was selected for the astronaut corps by NASA in 1990 and became an astronaut in 1991. She flew four missions in space logging almost 1,000 hours. She is the first Hispanic and second female director of the Johnson Space Center. A prep school in California is named for her.

A labor union activist, Linda Chavez-Thompson is a woman of many firsts. In 1995, when she became the Executive Vice-President of the AFL-CIO, she was the first woman elected an AFL-CIO officer, the first person of color of either sex elected an AFL-CIO officer, and the first Hispanic. Growing up the daughter of a sharecropper in Texas, she was hoeing cotton by the time she was ten. In 1967, she became a secretary on the staff of the Construction Laborer’s Local in Lubbock, Texas. After a tornado struck, she coordinated the AFL-CIO’s relief efforts and decided to become a union organizer. Her first organizing effort was successful; the city workers in Lubbock formed a union. Chavez-Thompson served as vice chair of the Democratic National Committee and later ran as the Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor of Texas.

Learn about more she-roes and celebrate amazing women. These outstanding Latinas are among the more than 850 women profiled in the book Her Story: A Timeline of the Women Who Changed America. I am proud to tell women’s stories and write women back into history. I stand on their shoulders.