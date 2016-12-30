Latina Student Who Filmed 'Build A Wall' Chant Speaks Out About Backlash

The video was seen around the world.
Shot in a school cafeteria at Royal Oak Middle School, just outside Detroit, you can hear seventh grade students shouting, “Build a wall! Build a wall!” the day after Donald Trump won the presidency.
The chant matches what many of Donald Trump’s supporters yelled throughout the presidential campaign whenever the Republican candidate, at rallies, promised to build a wall along the US-Mexico border.
