Latino Leadership Lessons, Flux Charger, and Inspiration:

“I want to be the President of Bolivia.”

Well, not me, because I am American. But Alejandro Rioja wants to be the future President of Bolivia, and a poor connection on Google hangout didn’t stop us from having a great conversation.

We touched on three major topics.

Topic 1: The Flux Charger and scratching his own itch

He explained how his business was born in Santa Monica in 2015. He started with a very classic description, about how the flux charger comes with building cables. He spoke almost like a salesman at first (and a very persuasive one) about how the Flux charger could easily fit into your palm, purse, etc. When I asked him how he would explain the Flux Charger to non-tech savvy person, I got a perfect “non-tech” answer.

“It is a very simple product, an external battery you can always use to charge your phone” he explained.

I was curious if he had any advice for a young person trying to start a business, and he had plenty. “Really get started. It starts with one step. A lot of people are stuck on ideas, with no action. When I first got started, I thought I had to do it alone, but that was far from the truth. Start, make mistakes, ask people. Ask people who have done it before.”

As with most good inventions, Alejandro scratched his own itch. He and a group of people were at a party and their phones died. “We needed to recharge them. The only affordable chargers were not portable. They were either broken or cost over 100 dollars” he explained. The fact that we were innovating in the United States helped, too. Unlike in Bolivia, there is a real “embrace your failures” culture here. That made it easier to learn and iterate, and try again. Today, his product is sold in 91 countries and is rated #1 by sites like Yahoo Tech, Digital Trends, Mashable, and others.

Topic 2: Find your source of inspiration

Most high performers find their inspiration from different places, so I wanted to know where Alejandro found his. His answers were rap, Richard Branson, and giving back to children with down-syndrome.

“Rap music is my meditation. Whenever I have thirty minutes I open my laptop and write rap. “I want to tell my story like M&M” he said. I’m not a professional rapper, I do it for fun. “ I asked if he ever combines the rap music and his business. Surprisingly, he did. “I did small rap music about flux charger, 10 second song.”

Another interest he had was Richard Branson. “When I hit 15, read his biography.” He went on to say “I would love to create my own product, my own line of stores, like an apple store.”

When I asked about why he did volunteer work with children diagnosed with Down syndrome, he explained,

“People always expect something back, especially back home I wanted to give back, I felt very lucky. In Bolivia there is not enough money for food, medication. It is not a chore, it was a handful of afternoons. The kids become friends.” Rioja described his volunteer site as a “Really nice hang out spot.”

Topic 3: Massive Ambition

The last topic we covered was his plans to run for president of his home country someday. “Not many people have opportunity I have. I would love for this (his story) to be the norm not exception. A lot of people live 2 dollars a day in Bolivia. Education is key to success. In Bolivia not a lot of people know this.” He says he has to wait over ten years to be thirty-five, the age you have to be President.

I wonder if rap will be a part of his campaign strategy. I wonder what lessons he will apply from all of these years of entrepreneurship. I wondered if there were any final thoughts Alejandro wanted to share. He did.

“If you fail at home you’re a failure. If you fail in the U.S. you are one step closer to success.”

You’ve got my vote, Alejandro.