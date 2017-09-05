Latinos React To DACA Repeal: Ending The Program 'Is About Racism'

The Trump administration’s decision to repeal Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals became official on Tuesday.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the decision to phase out the Obama-era policy in the next six months, leaving it up to Congress to step into help the nearly 800,000 undocumented immigrants brought into the U.S. as children, or Dreamers, protected by the program. While delivering the news, Session suggested that the program’s beneficiaries had taken jobs from U.S. citizens and somehow put the country “at risk of crime, violence and even terrorism.”

DACA recipients must meet certain requirements to be protected from deportation under the program, including an extensive background check that vets applicants for criminal history. The Center of American Progress also previously estimated that the country would lose $433.4 billion in GDP over a decade if it sent Dreamers back into the shadows with a repeal of DACA.

Latino politicians, celebrities, journalists and activists reacted to Tuesday’s DACA repeal news via Twitter and press statements shortly after it was announced. Javier Palomarez, president and CEO of the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, also immediately announced his resignation from Trump’s National Diversity Coalition.

“This disgraceful action goes against not only the values of this country, but also against the promise of this administration to focus homeland security resources towards individuals who have committed violent crimes and pose a threat to communities across the country,” Palomarez wrote in a press statement following the news.

DACA recipients and supporters getting arrested on 5th avenue @nowthisnews on the ground pic.twitter.com/5gzEwSeDnx — Melissa Fajardo (@MelissaMFK) September 5, 2017

Online, Latino influencers joined protesters in expressing their disapproval of the Trump administration’s decision, with many pointing out that the move was not motivated by politics but by xenophobia.

Check out how Latinos reacted below:

It is true that Sessions and others don't think they can defend DACA. But what about Dem charge that its because they don't like immigrants? — Adrian Carrasquillo (@Carrasquillo) September 5, 2017

For the racist, insufferable dumbasses. Stop making excuses and just admit you hate Latinos. #DACA — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) September 5, 2017

Ending #DACA is about racism. People have an idea in their mind about what an undocumented person looks like but truth? YOU COULDN'T GUESS. — Cristela Alonzo (@cristela9) September 5, 2017

So basically AG Sessions is saying that stopping #DACA will help stop crime and terrorism. Like my abuelo would say, "¡Qué mierda!" — Julio Ricardo Varela (@julito77) September 5, 2017

President Trump has failed the American Dream promise this country was founded on.#DACA #DefendDACA — Voto Latino (@votolatino) September 5, 2017

Poor #Dreamers. Cowardly, heartless president turned his back on them. They're fate's in hands of dysfunctional Congress. Congress must act! — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) September 5, 2017

"They don't see us as human beings", a Dreamer in front of the White House after hearing the end of DACA — JORGE RAMOS (@jorgeramosnews) September 5, 2017

At #DACA announcement in #Phoenix community members chant "I deserve full equality" pic.twitter.com/KEsoTmOusM — Andrea Jaramillo Val (@andrea_jota) September 5, 2017

Melania worked in this country as an undocumented immigrant but her skin color makes hypocrites forgive that. #DACA — Cristela Alonzo (@cristela9) September 5, 2017

If a DREAMer is threatening to you as a citizen, you should question your own work ethic & willingness to be successful. #Daca — Marina Preciado (@oxminaox) September 5, 2017

When we are with God, our creator, there are no borders. We will keep fighting, hold our heads high and we will continue to exist. #DACA — WendyCarrillo (@wendycarrillo) September 5, 2017

To all the courageous high school and college students students across the country.



Join us in protest + WALK-OUT. #DACA — Paola Mendoza (@paolamendoza) September 5, 2017

My statement on President Trump's decision to end #DACA → pic.twitter.com/8g89WHJ2uu — Linda T. Sánchez (@RepLindaSanchez) September 5, 2017

#Dreamers are American in every way but on paper. Ending #DACA harms Dreamers, their families & our communities. Read my full statement: pic.twitter.com/bS13FSF3mZ — Rep. Norma Torres (@NormaJTorres) September 5, 2017

Thread: @jeffsessions said it loud and clear The rhetoric is one that casts #DACA as an infestation Rescinding #DACA is about spreading fear — Marcelo Hernandez (@marcelo_H_) September 5, 2017