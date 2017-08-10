Starbucks’ newest frappuccino flavor is inspired by a traditional drink many Latinos in the U.S. are familiar with: horchata.

The company debuted the Horchata Frappuccino on Tuesday, and it didn’t take long for the Latinos on Buzzfeed’s Pero Like channel to put the drink to the test.

“I’m Mexican, I love horchata but I do not expect Starbucks to make good horchata,” editor Norberto Briceño said at the beginning of the video. “But, I expect a delicious drink anyways.”

Five other participants in the video shared similar sentiments before trying the drink and, in the end, it seems their doubts were valid.

“It’s someone’s idea of what horchata is, so they tried to reproduce it chemically,” Briceño said.

Producer Maya Murillo said “it tastes like burnt caramel” while someone else compared the taste to “blended churros together.”