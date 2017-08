15 Latinx-Owned Etsy Shops Everyone Should Support

What happened in Charlottesville, Virginia, this weekend was devastating, and left many of us feeling powerless in the face of such extreme hate. We’ve seen protests like this time and time again ― and history will continue to repeat itself if we don’t change our ways. But where do we start?

If the events in Charlottesville left you rattled with an overwhelming desire to get involved, paired with the daunting task of figuring out how to get involved, you’re not alone. It’s too easy to become immobilized by the vastness of our country’s problems. But, sometimes the simplest and most meaningful thing we can do is to just support our fellow neighbors who often feel marginalized during these moments of social unrest ― and that includes our Latinx brothers and sisters.

There are so many amazing Etsy stores owned and run by Latinx entrepreneurs who are creating empowering products, from this Frida pin to this ‘Chingona’ necklace. In addition to black-owned Etsy shops we should all support, we’ve rounded up 15 Latinx-owned Etsy shops, too.

1 Very That Etsy Shop all things Chicana here.

2 Luna Sangre Etsy Shop this "Don't Touch Me" pin and other handcrafted pieces here.

3 Golden Ponies Etsy We're obsessed with these handmade booties from Mexico. Shop them here

4 Exposition Goods Etsy You already know how we feel about planters . Shop James Barela's modern ceramics here

5 Latina Made Not Maid Etsy Join the movement and help end Latina stereotyping here.

6 Mi Vida Etsy Mi Vida Shop lives and breathes Los Angeles culture. Shop them here

7 Sonia Lazo Illustrator Etsy Shop this 'Genderless' shirt and other individually illustrated pieces from Sonia here

8 Nalgona Positive Shop Etsy Shop all things body positivity and breaking the patriarchy here

9 Ross Miu Etsy Guys, a holographic pouch. Shop the rest of Rosa's handmade pieces here

10 Ay Mujer Etsy Add some flair to your next get-together with these popular Mexican paper-cut banners. Shop them here

11 bySanz Etsy This sister-run shop hailing from Venezuela specializes in a Japanese dye technique called Shibori. Although Liss and her sister live in different countries, their Etsy shop brings them closer than ever before. Shop their store here

12 The Future Is Latina Etsy Show them you're not afraid to be fierce with this 'Peligrosa' tote . Shop the rest of the store here

13 Lietofiore Etsy Shop this gorgeous line of bridal accessories here

14 Sol Del Sur Etsy Check out Soledad Proaño's stylized jewelry line with a multicultural twist here

15 Paper Yarn Moon Etsy Diana's passion for art is evident through her custom designs and prints. Shop them here