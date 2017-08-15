15 Latinx-Owned Etsy Shops Everyone Should Support

What happened in Charlottesville, Virginia, this weekend was devastating, and left many of us feeling powerless in the face of such extreme hate. We’ve seen protests like this time and time again ― and history will continue to repeat itself if we don’t change our ways. But where do we start?

If the events in Charlottesville left you rattled with an overwhelming desire to get involved, paired with the daunting task of figuring out how to get involved, you’re not alone. It’s too easy to become immobilized by the vastness of our country’s problems. But, sometimes the simplest and most meaningful thing we can do is to just support our fellow neighbors who often feel marginalized during these moments of social unrest ― and that includes our Latinx brothers and sisters.

There are so many amazing Etsy stores owned and run by Latinx entrepreneurs who are creating empowering products, from this Frida pin to this ‘Chingona’ necklace. In addition to black-owned Etsy shops we should all support, we’ve rounded up 15 Latinx-owned Etsy shops, too.

