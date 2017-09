For some people, laundry is a tiresome chore where everything can and will go wrong.

That oversize sweater made of 100 percent cotton? Of course you put it in the dryer and shrunk it. That new red dress that somehow snuck in with your whites? Of course it dyed everything pink.

If you identify with any or all of these laundry fails, you’re not alone. People on Twitter are here to share your laundry pain:

Okay, so I was doing my laundry and my OVERSIZED sweatshirt shrunk. Here's my slipper for comparison. 😅 pic.twitter.com/90Tp85FHfK — シャールメン (@hakunamalata) April 5, 2017

I just accidentally shrunk my shower curtain in the dryer 🙃 laundry isn't supposed to be this hard pic.twitter.com/aZDGOAvxv1 — Angie Baquedano (@angiebaq) March 25, 2017

Bought the cutest red dress! Accidentally washed it with my undies. Now all my undies are pink. #LaundryFail pic.twitter.com/VpqIQWJuYm — Sabrina York (@sabrina_york) March 7, 2017

12 socks without a match?! 1 or 2 I understand, but 12? #doingsomethingwrong #laundryfail pic.twitter.com/g8bjmig3jE — Tom Flood (@tomflood1) March 19, 2017

College made me feel so grown until my mom came to visit and let me know I've been doing my laundry w fabric softener for the past months — House Sunday (@ajsunday98) September 2, 2017

Washed my pants, couldn't figure out where all the paper came from. This is what's left of my notebook. #LaundryFail #SorryD.A. pic.twitter.com/RRlU7BfTxw — Sgt. Brian Jensen (@SgtBJensen) August 29, 2017

Sigh. This morning, these pants were abt 3-4 inches longer. Oops :/ #LaundryFail pic.twitter.com/ki35F4PDpp — Jessica Lantz (@j_lantz) March 31, 2017

My red flannel sheets got hot & heavy with the dryer and now my dryer is pink. And totally wants to dye everything ELSE pink 😩😩 #laundryfail pic.twitter.com/R2hM8Q4ZzL — Lauren Souch (@laurensouch) February 14, 2017