Lauren Conrad might always be known as the girl who didn’t go to Paris, but at least now she’s the girl who scored a People magazine cover to debut the first photo of her newborn son.

The reality TV star, who welcomed her first child, Liam James Tell, with husband William Tell in July, is ready to share her bundle of joy with the world. After announcing the birth with an embroidery hoop befitting only the most chic of lifestyle gurus, Conrad and Liam look as happy as can be on the cover, nuzzled between headlines about a cruise ship murder and Jennifer Aniston’s return to TV.

People

Conrad opens up about her pregnancy in the accompanying interview, comparing the mounting pressure of meeting the newborn to a “blind date.” Ultimately, the new parents decided that they wanted to know the sex of the baby to be as prepared as possible for the new arrival.

“I don’t really love surprises,” Conrad said. “I like to have all the information. And I was sharing my body with someone — so I wanted to know as much as possible about him. I always hoped I would have a boy. Boys are so fun. I was a tomboy, and I always play best with boys. When we found out, I was so excited.”

Liam, who Conrad says looks like “sort of a combo of both of us,” was born weighing 6 pounds, 14 ounces, but the 31-year-old was expecting something different entirely.

A post shared by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on Mar 24, 2016 at 2:20pm PDT

“I was convinced I was having a giant baby, to the point where I didn’t even buy newborn clothes — in my head he was 9 lbs.”

Despite settling comfortably into the life of a new mom, Conrad admits she was in no rush to expand her family. In fact, at one point in her life she considered the possibility of not having kids. That is, until she met her husband.

“In my early 20s I was open to having them or not having them,” she said. “But after meeting William, I changed my mind. I knew I wanted to have a family with him. But I didn’t want to do it right away.”

“I’m crazy about Liam, but I never really got baby fever,” she added. “We wanted to enjoy being married and to really be in the right space. We took our time, so it was something to look forward to.”

And if mom life ever gets too much to handle, new mom Whitney Port and mom-to-be Heidi Montag are just one phone call away.