07/06/2017 07:39 am ET

Lauren Conrad And Husband William Tell Welcome Baby Boy

Welcome to the world, Liam James Tell!

By Rebecca Shapiro

Lauren Conrad and husband William Tell are officially parents. 

The lifestyle guru gave birth on Wednesday and announced the news on Instagram to her 6.1 million followers. She shared a photo of a needlepoint depicting her growing family with the message “And then there were 5.” 

Liam James Tell was born 20 inches long and weighing 6 pounds, 14 ounces and 20 inches long, according to a post the blogger uploaded to Conrad’s website. Conrad and Tell are also parents to two pups, Chloe and Fitz. 

Conrad wrote that she’d be taking a step back from the site for a few weeks to adjust to life as a new mom. She also invited her followers to share any tips for her as she begins the journey.

“If you have any advice for me as a new mother, I’d love if you left it in the comments,” she wrote.

The former star of “The Hills” shared the news of her pregnancy with fans back in January. She posted a photo of a sonogram with the caption “Happy New Year! I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet.”

Conrad and Tell wed in September 2014 at a winery in Santa Ynez, California. They were set up on a blind date on Valentine’s Day in 2012.

Rebecca Shapiro

