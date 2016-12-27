Teen Vogue Writer Twists Knife After Taking Down Tucker Carlson

Tucker Carlson messed with the wrong person.

The Fox News host was blasted by Teen Vogue writer Lauren Duca on his show Friday, after challenging her over her tweets about Ivanka Trump. It did not go well for Carlson, who ended his segment with an egregiously sexist remark after the interview devolved.

Carlson started by firing shots at Duca for tweeting that Ivanka Trump has “sinister complicity in aiding the most aggressively anti-woman candidate of our time.” Duca stood by her statement and parried his attacks by calling him out for interrupting.

“You’re shouting over me every time I speak. It’s incredibly unprofessional,” she said. “You’re actually being a partisan hack who’s just attacking me ad nauseam and not even allowing me to speak.”

Carlson moved to personal attacks, grinning and guffawing as he pointed to Duca’s other entertainment stories in an apparent attempt to devalue her as a political pundit. He didn’t win that battle either, and cut off his segment with the last word: “You should stick to the thigh-high boots. You’re better at that.”

The interview went viral over the weekend, with celebrities and pundits from across the board praising Duca for standing up to Carlson.

Bravo to @laurenduca for showing us all how to respond to a feces-head! This made my morning. https://t.co/LP7tNOOhjp — Danny Zuker (@DannyZuker) December 24, 2016

@laurenduca Your brilliant in the moment wit exposing non-listening pedantic punditry was a joy to behold!

https://t.co/3SFD0MZoUB — Larry Wilmore (@larrywilmore) December 24, 2016

Duca, meanwhile, doubled down on her disdain for Donald Trump and Carlson this week. She says she spent the weekend fielding rape threats because of the interview.

.@TuckerCarlson is a partisan hack. He also violates both the SPJ and RTNA code of ethics https://t.co/jX1VCIGUzG + https://t.co/MJTIEpjMcp — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) December 24, 2016

The rape threats are truly challenging my faith in humanity, but this makes it all feel worth it. Love trumps hate. pic.twitter.com/DiIZAcFNOQ — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) December 25, 2016

At least someone is balancing out the hate by sending Duca pictures of their dog: