Social Media Star Lauren Giraldo Premieres New 'Lady Bits' Series

Social media star Lauren Giraldo has just debuted her new Fullscreen series “Lady Bits.”

For those unfamiliar with the outspoken feminist, Giraldo found viral internet fame on Vine, where she earned more than 752 million loops on her videos and 3.3 million followers. Her vines became popular not only because they’re hilarious, but because they’re refreshingly honest ― and all laced with girl power.

Since Vine’s demise, Giraldo has moved her work to new platforms including YouTube, her official website and the Fullscreen app, where the new series will be exclusively featured.

You can catch a preview of her first episode below:

Watch @LaurenGiraldo bring her badass…



WIT

WISDOM

&

WOMANISM



to #LadyBits, coming tomorrow. Only on the Fullscreen app! pic.twitter.com/W7FWgKqKRe — Fullscreen (@Fullscreen) January 9, 2017

Giraldo plans to use her platform to address body positivity and feminism, with just the right amount of sass and humor.

For full access to “Lady Bits,” head to the Fullscreen app.