Laurence and Chico 2018 spring/summer collection: 'It gets grander and grander.'

On September 7, Designer Laurence Li and husband Chico Wang presented the 2018 spring/summer Laurence & Chico collection entitled, "Makeup Factory," at Skylight Clarkson Square.

"This season is all about makeup, so I drew illustrations of makeup brushes, mascara, powder; Chico took the illustrations and turned it into this collection—the textures, the color palette, the metallics are all inspired by makeup," Laurence tells us.

"The muse for this collection is Masa," says Laurence. Cui "Masa" Xiaohong, founder of Marie Dalgar cosmetics, is the backstage sponsor who created the looks inspired in the Laurence and Chico collection. Each model wore an exaggerated wig, which came in a few variations, peach-orange, black, orange-red. Some wigs were teased and others smooth with bow ties, buns, and bold cuts.

"We don't ask ourselves questions getting started. We just do it. I do a daily illustration and document a lot of things. Chico just digs through it to see what inspires him," says Laurence. His daily illustrations, doodling, and use of water color start as an exercise, but end in a fantasy world of glamour and dramatic looks. "In our world, the Laurence and Chico illustration world, only Laurence and Chico are the human characters and all the others are friends, family, and people that we meet and love who are drawn metaphorically—a vegetable for example, or a fruit, flower, or creature."

Chico, a former set and digital designer of nine years explains how his expertise contributes to the success of the show, being able to think of set designs on the spot, "but this was planned," [Laughter] explains Laurence. "It only gets better and better, and grander and grander, and bigger and bigger, and crazier and crazier," the duo suggests in retrospect of the bold and intricate designs to come.

