Laurie Hernandez Proves She's (Kinda) Like Your Average Teen

Laurie Hernandez is just like your average 16 year old.

The gymnast paid Ellen DeGeneres a visit on Thursday to talk about her new memoir, I Got This: To Gold and Beyond. But the New Jersey native also shared some of the simple teen-type things she’d like to do this year.

After telling DeGeneres about the awkwardly prominent placement of her “Dancing With The Stars’” Mirrorball Trophy at home, she admitted that after such a busy year she wants to take it easy in 2017.

Hernandez said two things she wants to do in the new year is go on her first date and get her driver’s license. When the host asked her about how she’s planning to get that first date, the gymnast admitted she wasn’t sure.

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros Hernandez also received a special surprise and invite from the cast of "Law & Order."

“I don’t have a plan,” Hernandez said. “If he looks like Dave Franco then it’s fine.”

Yup, Hernandez is just like any other teen ― well, minus the whole winning multiple Olympic medals and a celebrity dance competition, and writing a memoir before she’s old enough to vote.

Watch the full interview on The Ellen Show above.