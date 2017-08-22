QUEER VOICES
Brace Yourself: Laverne Cox Is Collaborating With Beyoncé

By James Michael Nichols

Is this real life?

Laverne Cox casually dropped the news that Beyoncé asked the “Orange Is The New Black Star” to collaborate on a new project. While the details are still incredibly sparse, Cox broke the news Monday on “Access Hollywood,” where Cox discussed the first time she met the Queen Bee and her Emmy nomination for “Orange Is The New Black.” 

“So, I have no idea [how this came about] to be perfectly honest,” Cox told the entertainment news show. “I’m like, does she pick out her biggest fans ever and work with her? It’s pretty amazing.”

Cox has never been coy about her love for Beyoncé. She met the star for the first time at the Grammy’s earlier this year. In 2016, she took her love for Queen Bee to the next level by performing “Lose My Breath” on “Lip Sync Battle” in 2016 (watch it below).

We have no idea what these two are cooking, but we can’t wait to find out!

