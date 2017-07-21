Russia's Foreign Minister Says There May Have Been More Putin-Trump Meetings

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday suggested that President Donald Trump may have met with Russian President Vladimir Putin more times than previously known.

Trump and Putin met for the first time during this month’s G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. They spoke for over two hours during a bilateral meeting, and later chatted privately after a dinner they both attended with other heads of state.

The White House did not disclose the third meeting until later this month.

When asked if the two leaders had any other undisclosed meetings, Lavrov told NBC News that, “maybe they went to the toilet together, that was a fourth time.”

Lavrov brushed off further questions by comparing the G-20 summit to kindergarten.

“When you are brought by your parents to kindergarten, do you mix with the people who are waiting in the same room to start going to the classroom?” he said.

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov tells @KeirSimmons Trump and Putin may have had more meetings at G-20 summit https://t.co/m4lYVHQPTF — NBC News (@NBCNews) July 21, 2017

Trump has continued to push back against allegations that his campaign colluded with Kremlin to help him get elected. In an interview with The New York Times this week, the president lashed out at Attorney General Jeff Sessions for recusing himself in the FBI’s investigation into Russian election meddling.

“If he would have recused himself before the job, I would have said, ‘Thanks, Jeff, but I can’t, you know, I’m not going to take you.’ It’s extremely unfair, and that’s a mild word, to the president,” Trump told the Times.

Sessions stepped away from the probe in March following revelations about conversations he’d had with the Russian ambassador last year.