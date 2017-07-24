Looks for Life

You can never go wrong with a little black dress. Whether you’re going to a wedding, work or brunch – there is an LBD that will work for the occasion. Here’s how to choose dresses on Shoptiques.com that are right for your age!

20’s

Cocktail party – You’ve finally turned 21 and can drink legally! Now is the time to expand your wardrobe with killer cocktail party looks like trendy LBDs! Right now off-the-shoulder and lace is very in, so this look is the perfect staple to have in your closet.

Work – Did you recently become a working girl? You’ve probably been adding some work essentials to your wardrobe, which means you should also have a work appropriate LBD! We like this one with buttons up the front and a collar for a cute and corporate look that will still have you feeling your age!

Weekend – The weekend means it’s time to gather with your girlfriends and spend the day at brunch! Of course weekend brunch also means there will also be tons of pictures and you need to look your best. Throw on this number for an LBD brunch look! It’s cute and comfy and will still look amazing even if you are a little bloated after all the mimosas, pancakes and waffles!

Night Out – Whether you’ve got a hot date or you’re hitting the clubs with your friends – this LBD is the perfect piece to have for any night out! You can never go wrong with black and the low-v and gold belt adds the perfect amount of sexiness for the night! Swipe on some red lipstick and you are sure to be making some heads turn!

Wedding – Even though you’re the guest at the wedding, that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t look amazing too! Wedding bells are ringing all the time in your 20’s and having a dress that you can style in different ways is key! This black dress is perfect! Throw on colorful heels, add statement jewelry, wear a hat, the options are endless… making this a must-have for weddings!

30’s

Cocktail party – Who doesn’t love a cocktail party? Alcohol, cute boys, an excuse to get dressed up… what more could you ask for!? Sometimes the only struggle is deciding what to wear, but here’s one dress that will make you look amazing all night long – no matter where the night takes you!

Work – You’re bound to seal the deal if you show up to a meeting in this dress! Belted at the waist and a v-neckline, this dress is figure flattering and will look just as good with a blazer! This is an essential for any working girl in their thirties!

Weekend – Looking cute on the weekend can be hard when you just want to “Netflix and chill”, but when you’ve got plans to brunch and shop wearing sweats is just not an option. This black off the shoulder with a floral print is a comfy alternative to sweats and is also trendy and appropriate for your weekend outings!

Night Out – Look sexy in this black bodycon that has lace-up detailing down the side. This dress is perfect for any of your fancier nights out on the town. We recommend pairing with metallic heels and a colorful lipstick!

Wedding – You’re in your thirties, which means that you might have a wedding almost every weekend and it can be hard to decide what to wear! Going with an LBD is never a bad decision especially one like this with an off-the-shoulder style, slit up the side and features a bit of a longer length.

40’s

Cocktail party – Look lovely in this leather number for cocktail parties! This dress features a relaxed silhouette making it super comfortable, but also trendy with the leather top and flared skirt. The top leather part is also detachable from the rest of the dress making this piece very versatile!

Work – Wrap yourself up in this black wrap-dress for work! This is still cute, but definitely dressy enough for a corporate office and very age appropriate!

Weekend – If you’ve got lunch with the ladies this weekend, here’s what you’ll be wearing! This black number is cute, silky and has a gorgeous jacquard print. You won’t regret buying this dress because it can be worn well beyond your weekend lunch!

Night Out – You’re in your forties, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still look hot for a night out! Try this textured long sleeve LBD that is form fitting and features gold grommets!

Wedding – This is the perfect guest at a wedding dress for when you’re in your forties! Not too short, but still stylish! The low neckline with the polka dot overlay is the perfect wedding outfit and adds a nice texture to the dress.

50’s

Cocktail Party – You’ll be looking fine in your fifties in this fit-and-flare LBD! This dress is perfect for cocktails parties and has lace trimming that adds some texture to this classic silhouette!

Work – Command the room at work in this black dress! Form fitting and corporate, this is a must for all the working ladies in their fifties!

Weekend – Whether your brunching, lunching or shopping this weekend, throw on this black maxi and you’re good to go! The hot pink trimming adds some fun to this classic and comfy style.

Night Out – Fifty and flirty? This dress is for you! Have a fun night out rocking this form fitting black dress with a high neck cutout! You might not even look your age, but who says that’s a bad thing?!