Lea DeLaria Announces Split From Fiancée In Hilarious Instagram

Johnny Nunez via Getty Images “We were happy together for four years and will remain in each other’s lives," Lea DeLaria (left) said of her split from Chelsea Fairless.

On Wednesday, the 58-year-old actress announced that she and her fiancée, Chelsea Fairless, have called it quits. The couple had originally planned to tie the knot Jan. 8, which is also DeLaria’s parents’ wedding anniversary, People magazine reported.

DeLaria, who also appeared on “Will & Grace” and “Californication,” confirmed the news in a Jan. 11 Instagram photo. The cheeky post is a take on David Gest and Liza Minnelli’s legendary 2002 nuptials, with DeLaria and Fairless’s faces superimposed on Gest and Minnelli’s bodies alongside Michael Jackson and Elizabeth Taylor.

In the background, Roxette’s ‘80s hit, “It Must Have Been Love,” which was featured on the soundtrack to “Pretty Woman,” plays.

Minnelli and Gest split in 2007 in what’s since been described as Hollywood’s “dirtiest divorce,” but DeLaria explained in the post that she wanted the comparisons between the two relationships to stop there.

“Our split is amicable. Please exclude us from the tragic and basic celebrity breakup narrative,” she wrote in the caption below. “We were happy together for four years and will remain in each other’s lives. In fact, we look forward to finding new ways to torture each other.”

Last year, DeLaria told Out magazine how she’d met Fairless, a fashion editor, through co-star, Emma Myles, during the first season of “Orange is The New Black” in 2012. “We set up a date, and within 10 minutes, we pretty much knew. I tend to push relationships away, but this was magical,” she said. “We were screaming with laughter and finishing each other’s sentences.” The pair got engaged in February 2015.

If only all celebrity break-ups could be this harmonious and good-humored!