Leadership in the New Age of Communication

Millennials are on the move, and they are bringing with them a new style of leadership that sets them apart from their older colleagues. This new age of leadership is more behavioral rather than the old style of leadership, which is usually more actionable. Millennials are intensely focused on changing the way the world works, and that starts with disregarding the old rules of the game.

Digital media tools have given millennials the power to craft their own outcomes in business. Although they indeed share the digital space with non millennial minds, true millennials take extreme pride in not conforming to established social constructs. The power of "disruptive marketing" has not only reassured people that they can achieve success without going the traditional route, but it also gives them something to strive for. Because digital communication has become such a noisy place with everyone screaming "Pick me! Pick me!", millennials often measure their success by looking at trends, viral content, and the public's adoption of their ideas. Whereas the "old schoolers" often measure their success by looking at things like years in service, titles, and the size of their bank accounts.

Another distinction between traditional and millennial leadership is the history of their roles in leadership. Traditonally, leaders were called into action because of their longevity in their field. You could be the brightest brain in your organization, but you wouldn't dare expect to be placed in a position of leadership until you had paid your dues just as your superiors did. It was the norm, and you accepted it without wavering. The new class of brilliant minds are the complete opposite. Many have cracked jokes about the mindset of many millennials, and their belief that they can walk into any position at any company and demand what they want as their career end goal in the very beginning of their tenure. While many in that category may indeed suffer from an entitlement complex of some sort, there are others who surprisingly deserve to skip the 8th grade and go straight to high school. Those who are comfortable in their level of understanding in their field expect nothing less than to lead starting on Day 1.

To their defense, the average millennial now begins their professional lives with an arsenal of skills that may or not have been learned in the classroom. They are spending their free time learning and creating things that keep them ahead of the curve. When you combine those skills with the absence of fear, you get a class of professionals who are more likely to take bigger risks. Their young, fearless minds throw caution to the wind and "see what happens". Sometimes it's foolish, and sometimes it works in ways that surprise us all. It is not uncommon for today's millennial to begin their professional lives in Corporate America having already built a business or two. They are learning new ways of capitalizing on their skills, interests, and even their downfalls, and turning them into money making machines that give them the freedom to take off and go to Tahiti without a stationary office or a plan to ever wake up before 12pm.

Those who hold the millennial mindset, but don't quite fancy the uncertainty of entrepreneurship simply expect more from their superiors on a regular basis. They expect to be nurtured and guided upon the beginning of their careers. They believe in their right to sit at the table with the Big Whigs and have access to new and innovative ways for them to grow. Some employers frown upon this idea because they feel as though it threatens the longevity of new hires. They fear that giving them too much too soon will arm them with the tools they need to leave and create their own competitive businesses. Others believe that by nurturing and mentoring millennials from the start, they create a sense of ownership that aids in cementing a positive company culture. In essence, they are creating communities within their organization that coax the millennial into staying longer with the hope that their leadership position will come much sooner than expected.

Bottom line. They want it all. And they want it now. The absence of fear in the millennial mind has become a tool that is just as valuable as their degrees. Don't expect things to go back to the old way of thinking any time soon. This new class is writing their name in ink on the boardroom walls.