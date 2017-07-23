Leadership Lessons from Music. What I Learnt About Leading Organizations From Performing Twice at Carnegie Hall

March 2007 - The first concert

When I gave my first solo concert at the Carnegie Hall, I did not feel the personal euphoria one does when performing at a venue like that. Although the concert was sold out, but somehow I felt like a leader of an organization (a musician) that didn’t quite connect with its people (my audience) despite receiving a 5-minute standing ovation.

Life moved on. With time, I gained wisdom about the world and its ways, especially as I started to lead an organization that required connecting with and earning the trust of its employees to enable a shared vision of where we were going together.

April 2015 - The second concert

Some more time passed. Eight years after my first concert, I gave my second solo performance at Carnegie. It was then that I realized my naivety of performing as I always had, by simply singing. My music was lonely till then.

At this concert, I didn’t just use my micro vocals; instead I used my macro voice.

The micro voice is the instrument inside you – in my case my vocal chords. The macro voice is the entire hall in front of you with everything and everyone in it. Playing the macro voice requires you to listen and to play from another place. You must move your listening and playing from within, to beyond yourself. In other words, the music comes not just from within you, but in a way, gets created by the shared spirit of the audience, the hall, the stagehands, the audio crew, and of course the musicians.

What I did in my second concert was change the shared focus of my music to make it universally inclusive.

How this relates to leadership?

Leadership is the ability to change the central core from which an organization functions. Efficient leaders redeploy the makeup of shared focus. They alter the personal space from where employees and organizations center on the ecosystem and themselves.

Changing the configuration of focus does for organizations what introspection does for individuals: it heightens the sequence of becoming conscious and escalates the possibilities for reacting to a situation.

Leadership, from this viewpoint, is about streamlining the practice of shared focus. Consequently, the most imperative instrument is the leader’s self, her ability to accomplish that change.

The practice of leadership comprises three diverse phases of consciousness:

Feeling: exposing oneself to the outer ecosystem: embracing the planet. Enthusing: embracing the world within. Becoming one with one’s innermost foundation of upcoming opportunity. Inventing: nurturing the developing potential into existence.

An organization is like building and playing a musical instrument

The evolution that shapes a new-shared system of performance can be equated with building and playing a musical instrument.

Three things need to happen for a musical instrument to create its best music.

1. Frame of Consonance: First, its construction must be robust giving it a solid form, tone and timbre; otherwise good music cannot be created. A musician would not play in a concert with an instrument whose construction tone or timbre was damaged. However, in organizations, that’s precisely what goes on. Groups of employees recurrently try to confront problems without relevant knowledge or proficiency. This is indeed why it is all about widening and expanding the shared body of knowledge.

2. Musical Motivation: Second, the musician must have a profound instinctive sincerity towards the motivation of the current instant, realizing an inner sanctorum of quietude to jointly explore the basis of motivation and consciousness. Here the experiences comprise a united frame of consonance that, if focused on from an inner place of listening, permit us to become cognizant of the fresh music that wants to erupt.

3. Playing the Macro Voice: Third, the musician must have the capability to remain in consonance with the evolving eruption of new music while conveying it across the musical instrument. This is what I did the second time I played Carnegie.

In Sum

Three phases of consciousness create the best music and the most harmonious organizations:

- Forming the frame of consonance

- Accepting the musical motivation, and

- Playing the macro voice.