Leading By Example: Merck CEO

In a powerful move, Kenneth Frazier, CEO at Merck, resigned today from the American Manufacturing Council led by the Trump administration. In a public statement shared via Merck’s Twitter account, he said:

“Our country’s strength stems from its diversity and the contributions made by men and women of different faiths, races, sexual orientations, and political beliefs. America’s leaders must honor our fundamental values by clearly rejecting expressions of hatred, bigotry, and group supremacy, which run counter to the American ideal that all people are created equal. As CEO of Merck and as a matter of personal conscience, I feel a responsibility to take a stand against intolerance and extremism.”

His decision was in response to the President’s muted and ambiguous remarks on Saturday about the violence and racism this past weekend in Charlottesville, VA.

As an immigrant and healthcare leader, I feel the need to voice my support and applaud Mr. Frazier’s comments and action to stand up against intolerance and hatred. I believe diversity is a source of strength and what makes this country an unstoppable force in the world. Diversity is not only necessary in the workforce, but everywhere we step in civil society. It is up to us to preserve diversity and inclusion, to raise our hand and say this is not who we are in the face of hatred.