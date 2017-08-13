It’s been a somewhat dramatic time for “Kevin Can Wait,” as actress Erinn Hayes was suddenly let go from the show following a successful first season.
Hayes, who played Kevin James’ on-screen wife Donna, was replaced by his longtime “King of Queens” co-star Leah Remini after she guest-starred on a few episodes as wise-cracking police officer Vanessa Cellucci.
It seems everything is all settled as new series regular Remini shared a few photos from her “amazing first week” on set.
Although it’s unclear if they will be romantically involved this season, the story has James’ character Kevin working for Vanessa at a security agency, reuniting them after time spent together on the police force, according to Deadline. Don’t worry, though, CBS is making sure the updated version of “Kevin Can Wait” doesn’t simply feel like a reboot of “King of Queens.”
“I think when everybody collectively saw how Leah and Kevin were together in those last couple of episodes, there was an undeniable spark there,” CBS president Kelly Kahl said at the Television Critics Association press tour. “I think Leah and the studio and network got together and we wanted to keep that magic together.”
Hayes’ character will be killed off, CBS revealed, and Season 2 will pick up after her death.
“Kevin Can Wait” will return Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.
CONVERSATIONS