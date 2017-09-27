"Lean in to Relationships": Book Review

Book Synopsis

Doubt has pivoted many a relationships across the centuries. Whether it is Othello suspicious of Desdemona or through the rise of paranoia as a trope in twentieth century writings. While paranoia naturally suggests the vulnerability of individual mind to social rhetoric, it is also the space for deep interrogation of the individual that renders him/her to paranoia. This novel presents that doubt has the potential to be a space of liberation.

Madeeha works in Jordan to rehabilitate Syrian refugees. Zehen, a political analyst from India, meets her in the US during their social impact program. He is intrigued and charmed by her, and falls deeply in love. But the world political climate, with its accompanying cultural narratives about terror and pain, infects Zehen’s mind. Zehen begins to suspect Madeeha as a possible mujahid. Will he find his truth?

Fear doesn’t devastate; it stirs the inner pot. It is a tender love story that triumphs heartbreaks and sets the foundation of deep lasting future relationships - a delightful emancipation from social intrigues and cultural constraints.

Truly inspirational, builds upon the basis of not second guessing everything, and taking risks instead of regretting not taking them. A must read for anyone. 5 Stars.

I picked up this title on a flight to Europe thinking it'll a light read. While it wasn't heavy, it certainly wasn't fluffy either. Written in an easy-to-read and engaging manner, it was a perfect, thought-provoking read just before a trip. Travel and love, two things most people constantly think about, are interwoven in such a sensitive and complex manner by the author that it leaves with several thoughts floating in your head. I loved taking this journey with Zehen . ~ Verified Purchase

Rishabh runs a policy consulting company to manoeuvre social ascendance of marginalized communities by equalizing access to political capital.