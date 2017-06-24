LeAnn Rimes Hits The NYC Pride Stage With Her Own Glorious Message of "Love (Is Love Is Love)"!

LeAnn Rimes is a virtual force of nature. Between recording her new album “Remnants” and seemingly touring non-stop, she is stopping into New York City to headline PrideFest on Sunday June 25, 2017 (https://www.nycpride.org/events/pridefest/). LeAnn took some time away to chat with me about the big Pride event, and our conversation turned into a virtual love letter for the LGBT community. While the new single “Love Is Love Is Love” is inspired by the LGBT community, her feelings on acceptance and most of all love, make this superstar so much more than an ally to the LGBT community; she is now part of the fabric that makes this community just a little bit more brighter.

Right off the bat, “Love Is Love Is Love” is perfect cardio music and even more perfect for Pride season! Tell me about the track… Well obviously, that hashtag had been going around for quite some time on social media. I just walked into a recording session one day and this guy I was working with, he started creating the track right there and it just started to come out of me to start singing “love is love is love”; it really was just one of those moments!

Then we started having this whole conversation about my support of the LGBT community. I have been doing a lot of spiritual work on myself the past few years. I posed a question of “how far does your love extend?” and “how far does our love extend”? It became a very interesting conversation because people definitely have a lot of different views on that topic. My personal choice has always been to try to look past our human qualities and our shortcomings and even with the most horrible acts, try to see how connected we all really truly are. Of course, we are human, and I fall short daily, as we all do. Everyone may not agree, but we can still extend with love. It was a very deep conversation that a very happy song came out of it. You know, it was a cool moment, to have the work that I am doing with my own movement would be able to inspire a song like this, and also to have the LGBT community inspire it, which is where it started to begin with.

Right now, so many people in the LGBT community are trying to get back to the center and get back to basics and what we are comfortable with. Isn’t it s so ironic that we all tend to go back to what primarily makes us happy in stressful times? Yes it definitely is! I was raised Southern Baptist and I’m from the South. I grew up around a lot of hatred towards people and a lot of racism, and definitely a great deal of closed minded thinking. I always questioned my religion, and how all of these people could be excluded and how we could be the only ones that really knew what was going on? I kind of always shied away from organized religion and over the past few years through my music and my life experiences, I realized that music is this beautiful gateway for me to be able to open up to spirituality. I have always been able to connect to that kind of energy through my music, but to be able to find it within meditation and to be able to find it within the darkest moments and be able to cultivate it, that is really powerful.

I am much more spiritual than I am religious; I have really tapped into it and it has really changed my life. You’re right, we are in those moments where it is so simple to what we need to go back to, Everything is just so covered up by so many lies and darkness, but I really think we can get back there. I am much more open hearted and open minded; my religion being love, that exclusion was always a big turn off to me. I have always been in touch with it though, since music has been such a spiritual journey. I can get lost in my performances, especially these days, I was just performing the other day in D.C. and I was almost in tears. The first five songs of the show when I walked out ,the crowd was so loving and so accepting, they just kept giving me more and more. I finally had to tell them “okay, I am about to cry, this is just so beautiful”. To have those moments at this point in my career... (pauses). You know, it’s funny I have always had those moments, but I was never aware of what they were. Now to be able to have them and be aware of them and that energy and to be able to feed off of it, is amazing.

Clearly we are simply giving back the energy that you have put out to the LGBT community for so many years. Your songs have been remixed by some of the biggest names in the industry from Dave Aude to the legendary Thunderous 2000. Tell me we are getting some “Love Is Love Is Love” remixes! Oh definitely! We have remixes that recently came out that you all will love!

What is it like hearing your songs remixed on the dance floors and taking people to a completely different place with your music? Oh it is awesome! You know, there is such complete joy in that. It is such a totally different vibe and an real acceptance in that. It is great to be able to move people in a totally different way. These days I will go in and sing my remixes, it’s not a pre-arranged or sped up vocal. For example, “Love Is Love Is Love” was super fast, it took me a second to get all of the words out. We had a 120BPM that I was singing to, it was fun, but it was a challenge. I want the vocals to sound normal and not sped up and squeaky, you know? Its a fun challenge to go in and not hand it over to someone else to do.

The boys are a flutter that you are coming in for NYC Pride! I am super excited too, I cannot wait!

What is it like to do a Pride festival like that, as opposed to doing a regular concert? Oh it’s totally different. I mean, the greatest thing that I have gotten to experience in my career is that I have so many different types of fans. I kind of never know what I am going to get when I walk out on stage. They could be totally rowdy or they could be real listeners who just want to sit and listen to the music. So for me, it’s truly a different experience each time I go out on stage. I do know though, for my Pride fans, we are going to have a fantastic time. The energy is really like no other. For me, it’s really all about being there and celebrating love and acceptance. There is just a lightness and a light vibe; even though we may be celebrating during a time where things are on a heavier level these days, there is a great spirit during Pride that I really love. Pride is always a love-fest.

We spoke about adversity earlier. With politics so polarizing and the LGBT community fighting to keep their own rights, there is adversity coming from all directions. How do you handle diversity in your own life? You must have some similar challenges. You know, I think we go back to my spiritual and my mediation. I think I had to learn how to trust myself. I know I had that ability as a child, I was really into it trusting my instincts, As I got older, you had failures and different opinions, and for me, I lost that. The ability was still there, but now it’s about re-learning that skill and trusting myself. I love being alone now. I love to write and create, I think creativity is a huge thing for me with adversity, its a great way to really get it out. I think all of us really have creative energy and it can go down a really negative path if we allow it too. It’s about finding a way to channel it into a positive way and be creative at that same time. As much as I love being alone, I really love having people around me that love me for me. I have a great support system, with my husband and my friends, and the important people in my life truly that love me for me. The people that needed to be weeded out are gone and the people I have around me are so positive.

I have always said that “finding your people” is one of the most important things anyone can do to be truly happy with both themselves and the people in their life. Absolutely. You have to also find yourself to find your people. You have to be your authentic self to really find your people. You have to first spend that time on yourself, you know?

Since you mentioned your husband Eddie Cibrian, it has to be said; he is clearly the object of a number of gay men’s affection. (laughs) He’s coming to Pride too! He said he would go into the crowd and I asked him “do you know what you’re getting yourself into”? So funny! (laughs)

What does “pride” mean to you? Pride to me is being totally whole and secure in who you are and being proud of that. Not wavering from that for any reason and not letting the outside noise make you question your greatness or your magnificence. Taking pride in who we individually are and celebrating our differences is a beautiful thing!

Catch LeAnn Rimes performing at NYC Pride PrideFest Sunday June 25, 2017