Carly Rae Jepsen Is A Movie Star Now

She may not care whether she has the song of the summer, but Carly Rae Jepsen can now claim a different milestone: her big-screen debut.
In the animated movie “Leap!,” the “Cut to the Feeling” singer voices a former ballerina named Odette who reluctantly agrees to mentor an aspiring dancer (Elle Fanning) in Paris. Despite the hardened demeanor Odette developed after a leg injury curtailed her pirouettes, the two form an unlikely bond, working together to get the younger orphan girl admitted to a prestigious ballet school. HuffPost has an exclusive clip from the first training regimen Odette introduces.
Also featuring performances from Kate McKinnon, Maddie Ziegler and Nat Wolff, “Leap!” furthers the Carly Rae Jepsen cultural takeover. It hits theaters Aug. 25.
