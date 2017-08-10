ENTERTAINMENT
08/10/2017 09:43 am ET

Carly Rae Jepsen Is A Movie Star Now

See an exclusive clip from her big-screen debut, "Leap!"

By Matthew Jacobs

She may not care whether she has the song of the summer, but Carly Rae Jepsen can now claim a different milestone: her big-screen debut.

In the animated movie “Leap!,” the “Cut to the Feeling” singer voices a former ballerina named Odette who reluctantly agrees to mentor an aspiring dancer (Elle Fanning) in Paris. Despite the hardened demeanor Odette developed after a leg injury curtailed her pirouettes, the two form an unlikely bond, working together to get the younger orphan girl admitted to a prestigious ballet school. HuffPost has an exclusive clip from the first training regimen Odette introduces.

Also featuring performances from Kate McKinnon, Maddie Ziegler and Nat Wolff, “Leap!” furthers the Carly Rae Jepsen cultural takeover. It hits theaters Aug. 25.

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

The Best Movie Moments Featuring Pop Stars
Suggest a correction
Matthew Jacobs Entertainment Reporter, HuffPost

MORE:

Celebrities Movies Pop Music Animation (Movies) Carly Rae Jepsen
Subscribe to the Entertainment email.
Home to your favorite fan theories and the best movie recs.
Carly Rae Jepsen Is A Movie Star Now

CONVERSATIONS