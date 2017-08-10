Carly Rae Jepsen Is A Movie Star Now

In the animated movie “Leap!,” the “Cut to the Feeling” singer voices a former ballerina named Odette who reluctantly agrees to mentor an aspiring dancer (Elle Fanning) in Paris. Despite the hardened demeanor Odette developed after a leg injury curtailed her pirouettes, the two form an unlikely bond, working together to get the younger orphan girl admitted to a prestigious ballet school. HuffPost has an exclusive clip from the first training regimen Odette introduces.