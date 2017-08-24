Learn anything in 15 minutes a day

It tends to get harder to find time to learn something new as you get older. Between working, friends, dating, having a pet, hobbies, working out, where could there possibly be anytime to learn something new?

Malcom Gladwell in the book Outliers indicates that it takes on average 10,000 hours to become a master at something. That bit of research is pretty disheartening. You may have it on your bucket list to learn how to play the guitar, maybe even juggle, but who has that much time to dedicate to anything. Why even start?

I think Malcom Gladwell went overboard with his estimate because you don’t need to be the next Jimi Hendrix to learn how to play the guitar, and unless your goal is to juggle chainsaws I think you could figure it out in a day or two. Learning the basics and gaining competence doesn’t require that much time.

The following points can help you develop practically any skill without having to dedicate 10,000 hours of your time. I think 15 mins a day would be more than enough.

·Be very specific and realistic about what you want to accomplish and why it’s important and meaningful to you. Research has found that you will never start or finish learning a new skill if it feels like a burden.

Schedule a time to practice without any distractions. Give yourself two choices a day in case one does not work out. Preferably choose a time before sleep and make sure to give yourself time to wind down before you actually go to bed. Your brain is still processing information throughout the night and doing things before a full night’s sleep has been shown to be more effective in learning and retaining skills.

Find a mentor or a friend to share and reflect with throughout your learning. This person will also hold you accountable.

After each learning session write down one question that you want to answer at the start of your next session. This will give you something to look forwards to, and leave you in a learning “cliff hanger” which has been proven to assist in developing habits and learning.

When you reach your goal reflect on your progress. What worked for you and what did not? How can you improve for next time? You know what works best for you. Each and every one of us has a unique learning style. Play to your strengths.

In the early hours of learning something new, it’s difficult and frustrating. So you want to make sure you practice long enough to break through that barrier and start seeing results. That usually happens for the more complex skills around the five- to six-hour mark. – Josh Kaufman author of The First 20 Hours: How to Learn Anything…Fast