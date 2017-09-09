Learn Who You Are While Living The Single Life

Are you single but thinking you might be ready for more? Let’s find out.

The mindset of a single person usually has fewer responsibilities. You don’t have to worry about supporting anyone, you come and go as you please, and you’re a free agent. You come home to an empty apartment, you eat at restaurants with a different date every time. In this mindset you can live your life exactly how you want, but do you? Do you really take advantage of living alone? This is the time to explore the planet, make money and invest, flip homes; I mean really create a life that you want with as much selfishness as possible. Selfish meaning build a life that lights you up and drives you to become the best person you can be in every area of your life.

While you’re single focus on areas that matter like: Spiritually, decide what your faith is or is not (get into it or get out). Network for your prosperity Build your fortune Make positive habits around health and diet Understand who you are at the your core of becoming your best self.

Find out what your core values are: Core Values are the belief systems we have, we discover them as we go through different stages of life. For example who you were and what you thought about 10 years ago is much different than who you are and what you choose to focus on now, right? Just the same as 10 years from now you will very different and that’s where the magic is, you need to understand that at this age you are capable of “directing your life” in the direction you want to go. You can design your life by focusing on what your core values are. It’s what we as individuals stand for. Our values will guide us with our own personal code of conduct that we honor and protect. Some people choose comfort over growth and are less likely to learn new methods to break through resistances, why? Because personal development is uncomfortable, you must be willing to learn, unlearn and relearn new options in life in order to grow.

You’re not ready for a serious relationship if: You enjoy being promiscuous. Not looking to get married Unwilling to be transparent about who you really are Be genuine, upfront and able to relate well Able to ask questions that have deep meaning because if you can’t communicate your feelings or take time to understand someone else’s you’re simply not ready to commit. Selfish is someone leading people on.

You are ready for a serious relationship if: You know your core values and are willing to understand the other persons enough to see if you align. You’re ready to give up multiple partners Ready to be vulnerable and real, no more fake conversations to impress You’re not being pressured by outside influences to get married Test: if you had a son or daughter, would you want them to be in a serious relationship with someone like you? If you’re still into having fun dating, then have fun! You are in charge of your love life. Not your friends, not your parents, you. Ultimately you want those close to you to have some input but you alone have to put the effort into a relationship, the question is are you ready? Get clear on who you are and the direction you are going in life, then choose a special someone who has the same clarity to enjoy this thing we call relationships.

I’m Shanon Dawn, an international Life & Relationship Coach, I teach individuals how to live a life by design.