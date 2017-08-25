Learning How to Visualize Clear Endings Gave Me a New Beginning

What is the most clever life hack you've learned? originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Answer by Drew Reggie, Entrepreneur & Writer, on Quora:

I'm not a wise old man, and I certainly don't claim to know all of life's secrets. But one thing I've learned--one life hack, if you will--has fundamentally changed my entire perspective on life and how I live it.

I act with my desired outcome in mind.

Who do you want to be? How do you want to spend your time on Earth? Who do you want to spend your time with? Think hard about the exact lifestyle you want. Maybe you want to develop websites from your laptop from a different country every month, or maybe you want to own a restaurant in your hometown that all your friends and family visit, or teach a language abroad. Get crystal clear on how you want to spend your time, and then set out on your journey to make it happen.

It's not enough to say, "I want to be an attorney." Where do you want to practice law? What kind? Why do you want to be an attorney? Because your dad was one, or because you want to get people the justice they deserve? Or because you like debating and enjoy the idea of a trial? Understand the day-to-day tasks and challenges you want to take on. Too often the titles people are chasing don't support the lifestyles they really want.

Act with your desired outcome in mind. If your dream lifestyle entails opening a restaurant and having children, take steps to meet someone amazing (if you haven't already) and start learning everything there is to know about the restaurant business.

This may all sound obvious. But too many people that I meet are working tirelessly toward something they don't actually want--working toward something their parents want, or something they used to want. Life is too short, and years too precious, to waste chasing something that doesn't matter to you.

So act with your desired outcome in mind. Take steps to shape your life into what you want it to be, and make every single day count.