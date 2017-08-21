Learning Languages In Buenos Aires

It’s hard to think of a better place to learn a language than Buenos Aires. It’s a vibrant city full of life, music, laughter, love and most importantly – languages. Today we are going to take a look at the top 6 reasons why you should consider learning a language in Argentina.

Let’s get started.

Pick A Language, Any Language

Argentina is a Spanish speaking country, which obviously makes Spanish the most commonly learned language. However, there are plenty of opportunities to learn different languages in one of the many specialist schools the city has to offer (like lvstudio experience language). The world is your oyster with French, German, Portuguese, English, and many more languages on the proverbial menu.

Let's Exchange!

Buenos Aires is a city that has people from all over the world currently calling it home. It’s amazing quality of life combined with friendly people and great food make it a highly desirable destination. Thousands of Expats from all over the world have emigrated to Argentina, and many of them participate in language exchanges.

These informal get-togethers (usually at a bar) bring people from all over the world together to learn languages. The people at these meet ups are not professionals, they are students like you who are helping others learn their native language (and they learn your native language in exchange).

Total Immersion

It’s often said that total immersion is the best way to learn a language. It’s thought that this is one of the reasons children are able to master their native tongue so quickly. Being surrounded by a language that you need to understand for daily life speeds up the process dramatically. If you’re looking to learn Spanish, being in Buenos Aires (or any other Spanish speaking country) while learning will significantly reduce the learning curve.

Long Distance Learning

For many people just starting to learn Spanish the idea of total immersion can be a little daunting. Especially if you have not spent much time traveling before. Many of the best Spanish schools in Buenos Aires know this, and they have specific programs for people who are a little anxious about the whole thing.

With long distance learning, you can start your studies from your home country online with a Spanish school in Buenos Aires. You can do this for as long as you like until you and your teacher think you are ready to make the move to immersion. Then when you get to Buenos Aires you can meet your teacher face to face (who becomes a valuable local contact for questions).

This way you can experience total immersion without the shock, and you have a friendly face you already know to greet you when you arrive.

Take Your Pick

One of the best bits about this city is the sheer amount of Spanish schools in Buenos Aires. This city has become super popular with language students of all ages from all over the world (for many of the reasons we are listing on this page). This means you have a huge amount of Spanish schools to choose from, and finding your perfect school should be easy.

All Work And No Play

The final point we would like to mention doesn’t really relate to the language learning aspect of Buenos Aires. But we would be remiss to not mention how amazing the experience of living in the city is.

• The climate is seasonal and perfect, never too cold, never too hot

• The restaurants are some of the best in the world

• If you’re a meat eater, the steaks here are literally the best in the world

• The cost of living is very cheap

• The people are friendly

• And the city is probably the safest in the whole of south America

Conclusion

So there you have it. 6 reasons why you should pick Buenos Aires to learn your next language. We know it can be a daunting prospect to jump into another country while learning a language you don’t know yet. But that is half of the fun for many people.

The first few days can be a little uncomfortable if you are not a regular traveller. But once you get rolling (and start speaking) it’s going to be the experience of a lifetime. You will create life long friends and unforgettable memories you will cherish forever…