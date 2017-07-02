Learning To Breathe In Public

I see him before he sees me. I wait for him to sit, for the environment to force his gaze elsewhere, but out of the corner of my eye, I see him stop. I feel his gaze bore into me. I sense the recognition. He doesn’t break his gaze as he searches for a closer seat on the bus. As I gaze out the window, I can see he’s still looking but I refuse to make eye contact.

Instead of sitting in his seat, he turns his body towards me. His legs dangle over the side of the seat into the aisle, allowing him a continuous gaze the seat design should have prohibited. I put on my sunglasses and burrow my earphones into my ears as deeply as they can go in an effort to avoid him with all my senses.

On the bus, passengers are distracted by the world beyond the window panes: the vibrant seasonal shades, the songs blasting from storefronts, the skirts that twirl around summertime legs, the busyness of life, and the eye-catching advertising. The environment reduces opportunities for eye contact as it directs passengers to rest their eyes on what passes them by rather than on those along for the journey.

The design of the subway, on the other hand, plays a fundamental role in encouraging awkward interactions, which is precisely why I avoid it. Facing inwards means there is a high likelihood that someone will try to strike up a conversation with you, regardless of all the non-verbals you project that negate their request.

I try to make light of the situation, that someone should write a guide for people to determine when a stranger is not interested in conversation. Tip number one would go like this, ‘If you have to sit in your seat in a way that said seat was not designed in order to initiate a conversation with someone, then that person probably doesn’t want to talk to you at all.’

I chuckle at the absurdity of it, but it isn’t funny. The gaze has been an unwanted constant companion spanning over two and a half decades. The gaze is ambiguous, like a pick-a-path horror, the destination is undecided. You have no idea what the gazer’s intentions are until he or she opens his or her mouth or even worse, makes physical contact.

The outside world flashes by as I evaluate this threat against previous nightmarish encounters. It was a rainy day. I’d thought nothing of sitting in the back seat with all the other soggy passengers. I felt the heat of one man’s gaze upon me, but I shrugged it off. Who doesn’t find rain-drenched people comical?

The man carried an over-sized golf umbrella. I looked down and saw the umbrella across not only my lap, but across the laps of all the passengers. I thought I was being irrational, “It’s just an umbrella!” But the man had only one hand visible. Lifting the umbrella, I uncovered his creeping hand suspended in midair, hovering over my crutch, poised to strike.

Another incident. Late at night, I’d punched in the security code and the door had begun to slide open with its familiar click when someone panted over my shoulder, “Can I have your phone number? I saw you from a bus and I ran after you!” With visions of my body parts being discovered all over the city, I had to think fast. “No,” I lied. “My husband is upstairs, he’s coming down any minute!”

I lived alone, but I learned that men will react to the threat of a fictitious man more than my own refusal, so I began to lie. Unfortunately, telling a lie doesn’t always work in a world where men don’t often take no for an answer.

Another incident.

I was waiting at a pedestrian crossing, when I turned to see a man staring menacingly. This was not the gaze of a man wanting to strike up a conversation, it was the gaze of a man wanting to strike.

I walked quickly, losing him in the four story monolith of ‘everything everyone wants to buy but nobody needs’. I was browsing the shelves when I felt the same searing gaze. The aisle was deserted, nobody was around. Instinctively, I leaned forward, pressing my eye into the crack of the shelving.

I saw an eye looking back.

“The next stop is…”

I wait for someone else to push the stop button, so I don’t have to signal my intention to get off. As the bus rolls to a stop, I jump out the doors and onto the warm summer concrete, taking big cleansing breaths of summertime air as I enter my workplace.

“You look happy! What happened?” my coworker asks.