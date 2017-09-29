Learning to drive on a budget – how to cut the cost of passing your driving test

Lower The Cost Of Ripping Up Those L-Plates!

Learning to drive and then eventually passing your driving test can be an expensive game these days.

And when you've passed your test, you then need to pay for a car - where's all this money going to come from?

If you're one of the lucky few with rich parents or you managed to land your dream job, then it might not be a problem, but for the vast majority who are just out of school, it can be an expensive game.

The challenge, therefore, is to find the most inexpensive way to pass your test without cutting too many corners.

What do I need to do to pass my driving test?

Years ago the driving test was simply that - a test of driving.

I've heard stories of people who had spent so much time with their parents, behind the wheels of their cars on car parks, that they'd passed their test first time.

And that was that.

All they had to do was pay for the cost of the test, and they were done.

However, it's estimated it now costs the average person over £1200.00 to pass, assuming it's the first time.

Lessons cost the most, but because there's now a theory test, you need to get the materials to revise for that, and then there are things like the Highway Code and other books that will help.

So if you want to cut costs, let's start with the easy things.

Borrow the books

There are tons of books that will teach you all you need to know about driving, and if you buy them all, you'll end up with quite a bill.

In the last few years, the number of books taking up space in your local Waterstones has skyrocketed due to the introduction of the theory test.

This test is made up of two parts. The first is a selection of multiple-choice questions designed to test your knowledge of the Highway Code and road rules and laws, the second is a video based hazard perception test to judge whether you can spot danger ahead.

You need to get a mark of 86% to pass this test, and you won’t do that without a lot of revision. Buying enough books to make sure you’ve got every angle covered is going to become expensive.

So, borrow them.

There will be plenty people about who have already passed their test, so ask if you can borrow their literature, they'll probably give them to you, they won't need them anymore!

Also, try the library, if they haven't got the books there, they're usually more than willing to order them in. Make it a challenge to borrow as many books as possible, you’ll save a fortune.

Do you know anybody?

The cheapest way to get lessons is from someone who isn't a driving instructor.

Friends and family are probably more than willing to offer help and advice, but we would never suggest you take them up on the offer of actually having lessons.

Driving instructors have gone through rigorous training and have passed many exams, they're not just enthusiastic drivers with dual control cars.

They know when to spot danger and can see when things aren't working out as you're driving along, so you should always get lessons with a professional.

However, a friend of mine once had lessons with a relative who used to be an instructor.

The lessons were free, and they passed the first time!

Practising is a different matter though.

When you've had some lessons, and your instructor thinks you're ready, then there's absolutely no reason why you couldn't slap the "L" plates on the family car and go for a short drive.

It will build your confidence up and help consolidate your learning, but remember, the person sat next you to must hold a full driving license and be over 21 years of age.

Don't rush to your first test

You may feel that you need to book your first test early to save on lessons, but this could prove to be counterproductive.

The cost of the test is £75 at the weekend, and you'll also have to pay for a lesson before, and for hire of the car during the test.

If you fail, you've then got more lessons to polish up your driving, and also more tests.

So, be prepared and only take your test when you and your instructor are confident you can pass it.

Be prepared

If you really want it, you can pass your test without having to have hundreds of lessons.

Practice as much as possible for your theory test, don't just try to scrape through. Everything you learn doing that will help you with your practical test.

Then, make the most of every lesson, ask questions and try to practice with someone when you can.

Above all, be safe!