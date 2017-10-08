From a young age, I have been told that I have high expectations. I expect too much out of my time and out of my life. I expect too much from myself and from other people. I was once told that I have a disposition of discontent that comes out of a deep sense of possibility. My high expectations are rooted in this strong sense of the best the world can offer. However, life of course falls short of such idealism, which can leave me frustrated and disappointed. Learning to let go of expectations without sacrificing my sense of idealism has been an essential part of coming to age.

A challenging thing about managing personal expectations is that we are often blind to their existence. We don’t realize something is an expectation until it is challenged or not being met. Often this is because our expectations are based in our experience: we don’t know life to be any different. Other times there is no reason to think it would go any other way, until it does. Such conflict can create a confusion and a strong emotional reaction.

When I was planning my wedding with my now husband, I didn’t realize what was important to me until it looked like it might not work out. For example, because we were married later in life and were already living with one another, we didn’t have a traditional gift registry. I wanted one of the aspects of the gift registry to be that the guests could donate to a charity that was important to me: the Appalachia Service Project (ASP).

ASP is a home repair ministry in central Appalachia that I volunteered with in high school and worked for during summer breaks in college. My experience with ASP strongly influenced my worldview and shaped who I am today. Growing up, every year my family would chose a charity to donate to at Christmas time, and I always wanted them to donate to ASP. However, I was always outvoted. which year after year, I found hurtful and as a sign that my family didn’t support what I was doing. I told myself at that time, I would put donating to ASP as one of the gift registry options when I got married. I made that decision more than 10 years before I met my husband.

When we were engaged and in the full swing of wedding planning, my husband loved the idea of having an untraditional wedding gift registry. He loved the idea of having a charity on the list. He wasn’t opposed to supporting ASP. However, one morning he told me he was considering what other charities should also be on our gift registry. This challenged my expectation that the only charity on our gift registry would be ASP. First of all, I thought it was a bad idea to give too many options as it can be confusing for people. Also, I interpreted the addition of other charities as a way of diluting the importance of ASP. Plus, the fact that I had been dedicated to donating to ASP for more than 10 years seemed to override the importance of some charities he was thinking up that morning. More than that, his partial support of ASP triggered all the years my family rejected donating to ASP for Christmas and the hurt that created in my life. I didn’t realize that donating to ASP, and only ASP, on the gift registry was a non-negotiable expectation until it was challenged. And when it was challenged, I had an unreasonably strong emotional response. I was typically a fairly, calm bride, but not this morning. We ended up talking through it, making other compromises, and ultimately ASP was the only charity for our gift registry.

When we first got engaged and began the wedding planning process, if you had asked me what my expectations were, the gift registry and ASP would not have come to mind. This is because I was blind to the expectation. I had planned on it for so long that it was practically already a reality in my head. This tends to be how expectations work. Why would it be any different?

Having expectations of others and relationships can be especially challenging. This can be our relationship with our parents, siblings, children, friends, or partner. We often have the highest expectations for the people we hold most near and dear to our hearts, and such expectations can be toxic. Since expectations are based in experience, it’s impossible not to have any expectations. However, people have their own identities, hopes, dreams, ways of operating, and plans for their lives. It is unrealistic to think that such things will match our expectations. The people we love, no matter how wonderful, will eventually let us down in some way. It is a reality of life. Learning to let go of expectations is crucial if we are to maintain our sense of grounding and peace in relationships and in life.

Learning to let go of expectations is hard, deep, soul work. It requires radical acceptance. That acceptance starts with first self-acceptance. I need to learn to accept myself, including my high expectations. They are a part of who I am, how I am wired, and I am not going to change. It means I will have to balance my sense of idealism with the reality of this life and learn to hold both with loving patience rather than resentment. As I learn to be more accepting of myself, my strengths and limitations, I naturally become more accepting of others, even though I still can sense, wish, and hope the very best for them.