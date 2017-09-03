the cons

Learning Your Spouse’s Point of View About Parenting Socially Awkward Teens

Parents often disagree about the way they view requests from their kids and their outlook on their kids’ behavior. Should the kids know these differences or should they be discussed privately? Often marital arguments are about these differences and they can take a big toll on both the marital and parental relationships. Yet parents are individuals with different viewpoints and immediate priorities, so how do they manage their differences without the kids’ feeling the confusion that results?

Let’s look at an example

Teenage Parties and Alcohol

The parents both know they have a socially awkward kid. As a child he was taunted by the more powerful and popular kids. As a teen he wants to compensate and try to get into the “in crowd.” His mother is sympathetic with the troubles he’s experienced but the father is more concerned with the consequences of his behavior. He’s having a party for his teenage friends and wants it to gain him points as an “in kid.” He’s 17 years old, too young to legally drink alcohol, although all the popular kids are well experienced in drinking beer. His mother doesn’t want him to feel left out but his father wants to be responsible about a party at his house.

The teen requests 4 kegs of beer like the popular kids have at their parties. Father knows this is illegal and that it’s likely that the kids will get rowdy and out of hand and he’s ultimately responsible should the police get wind of the party. Mother wants her son to fit in, so she’s anxious to give in to her son’s request.

No doubt the 17 year old senses his parents’ differences as usual. He silently admires his father’s strength and yet wishes for his mother’s adherence to his wishes. He watches carefully as they negotiate the question at hand. What is actually best for him in the long run? How does he feel about dividing his parents’ over his request? Is he rooting for getting what he wants, yet anxious about his parents’ marital divide that he causes?

When Kids Feel More Powerful than their Parents

Teens need to trust in their parents’ integrity if they are to develop a sound moral code. While popularity is often at a premium in the short run, ultimately developing a belief in the moral grit of their parents’ guides his actions in the future. He feels more secure if he sees his parents come to an agreement about their decisions on his behalf rather than just getting his way. If popularity comes at the cost of unlawfulness and out of control behavior, the teen doesn’t really benefit though his peers may applaud him at the time.

When teens feel they can manipulate their parents and have power over them to accede to his unwarranted wishes, they actually feel more insecure than if they get what they know they shouldn’t request. A party that alerts the police and embarrasses his parents doesn’t actually make him feel good. He knows he is responsible and that his parents are put in an uncomfortable, if not illegal position. He knows deep down he is the cause of his parents’ divide. He is indeed powerful to get his parents’ to accede to his untoward wishes, but this results in guilt or worse, no guilt but a lack of moral steadiness.

How Do Parents’ Handle Their Differences?

Ideally, the parents talk over their differences in private. They have the strength to speak honestly to each other about their concerns for their child. They want him to fit in yet not succumb to peer pressures that he won’t be able to keep up with because they require him to go against moral integrity. The parents need to prioritize their actual goals for their son in the long run.

The father shares his fears of recriminations for an illegal act. He doesn’t want to set such an example for his son. The mother shares her fears of her son feeling socially isolated. Together they find a compromise that will not minimize the importance of each spouse’s immediate priorities. They compromise on one keg of beer that will not draw attention and the partying teens will stay in control, while at the same time coming to grips with the needs of their youngster to feel a part of his peer group. They feel in accord, a marital accomplishment.

Setting Priorities with Teenagers

This solution is a practical one that bears consequences for the future. Their son sees that his parents’ have regard for each others’ points of view and ultimately for his safety and security. This feels like love, not a cause for rebellion.

In the end, both teen and parents respect each other which draws them closer together setting the tone for future questions of morality and peer pressure. When the teen respects his parents’ for their ability to face his needs, he trusts them and knows he can come to them with other social problems in the future. He is not alone. His parents’ wisdom, not his ability to manipulate them takes hold and he now has the ability to trust his mother and father as a team, not divide their marital bond, and feel their strength when they work together on his behalf.