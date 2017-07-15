Leave Your Passport At Home: 13 Exotic Dinner Recipes From Around The World

Whether you’re dreaming of an exotic vacation or just need need help breaking out of your dinner rut, you’re in luck — these dishes will transport your taste buds to faraway lands. And the best part is that they’re all easy to make with everyday supermarket ingredients.

Made from lamb, spices, minced veggies and toasted nuts, this Israeli-inspired kofta will take your taste buds on an exotic Middle Eastern adventure.

Think of this dish as Chicken Teriyaki with a South Asian flair, or India meets the other flavors of Asia. It sounds exotic but is actually kid-friendly and easy to make.

Hungry? This dish of eggs poached in a smoky, spicy tomato sauce is good for breakfast, dinner or anytime in between. Plus, it's fun to say: shakshuka!

This salad is so satisfying, you can get away with serving it for dinner. It's easy too: you simply shred a rotisserie chicken, chop some veggies, whisk the dressing and dinner is done.

Everything you need for this Shrimp Pad Thai, you can find at your local grocery store. And it can go head-to-head with any restaurant version.

My whole family loves these enchiladas. You can prepare the sauce and filling ahead of time, then assemble and bake the enchiladas another time for a quick and easy weeknight meal.

There is much to love about this Chinese stir-fry: meaty shiitake mushrooms, crunchy broccoli, sweet bell peppers, and a gingery, garlicky brown sauce. Go ahead and buy your veggies ready-cut to minimize prep time.

This recipe, adapted from the blog and book, Savory Sweet Life by Alice Currah, is a crowd-pleaser for all ages. It's the sauce that makes it so good. If you're anything like me, you'll be tempted to forget the chicken entirely and just eat the sauce as a soup.

Forget takeout and make this quick, classic Vietnamese shrimp dish instead. My family always scrapes the pan clean.

This dish is a MAJOR family-pleaser and can be made in just 30 minutes from ordinary supermarket ingredients. And the beauty of "bowls" is that everyone can create their own.

Made almost entirely from pantry and freezer staples, this dish is one of my go-to meals when I have to hit the kitchen running. You begin by making a quick Greek-spiced tomato sauce on the stovetop. Then you nestle the shrimp in the sauce, top it with chunks of feta, and slide it into the oven to bake. Before serving, you flash the pan under the broiler to brown the cheese and sprinkle the whole lovely dish with fresh mint. Yum!

Brimming with fresh seafood in a tomato and wine broth that tastes like the sea, cioppino (pronounced cho-pee-no) is a rustic Italian-American fish stew. Serve it with garlic bread or a baguette for sopping up the broth — and don't forget a second bowl for shells and plenty of napkins.