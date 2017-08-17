Leaving Comfort Zones

And How Hot Yoga Helped Me Leave Mine

Comfort zones. Nothing creative or trailblazing or out-of-the-box or ground-breaking ever happens there.

And it's easy to stay there. But once you leave, a whole new world opens up. Fresh ideas and feelings and people. It's so rejuvenating.

As writer Neale Donald Walsch once said, "Life begins at the end of your comfort zone."

Life begins.

I've never really done yoga. But a good friend who I've known for about thirty years swears by it. So I went to a hot yoga class with her at 6 a.m. this morning.

Did I want to get up when the alarm went off at 5 a.m.? No. Was I scared about whether I could do the moves and make it through? Yes.

But I put one foot in front of the other and went anyway.

The heat takes some getting used to and I felt a little disorientated at times. But when I exited the studio, it was like a wave of energy and peace enveloped me. My blood was pumping. My mind was clear. I couldn't wait to attack the day with joy.

And you can't put a price on that.

Whether it's joining a club or exercising before work or visiting a new place or speaking in front of crowds. Do something every day that scares you.

Because you never know. It could change your life.

As motivational speaker Robin S. Sharma once said, "We have a normal. As you move outside of your comfort zone, what was once the unknown and frightening becomes your new normal."

Here's to saying goodbye to comfort zones and saying hello to new normals.

Namaste.