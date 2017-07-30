Leaving the Past Behind

We’ve all heard the saying “Don’t let your yesterday ruin your today” or some other variance of the sentiment. At some point in our lives every person has been told to their face (or behind their back) they need to just “get over” what ever happened. A break up, divorce, death, loss of a job, ending of a friendship… all of these things have one thing in common; they are all a loss in a person’s life. Everyone has their own way of grieving and dealing with loss. In a world filled with grief, and eventual loss unavoidable, how exactly does a person just “get over it?” Is there a best way to leave the past where it belongs?

I was sitting at lunch with a good friend who said she was worried about dating again out of fear that she would look at any man as a liar and a cheat simply because that’s what her last boyfriend did. Her statement has resonated with me for days. In my own life, I feel as though I have moved on from my past hurts but still, I am guilty of bringing the feeling of “this guy isn’t going to stay” into almost every new relationship I’ve had. Has that feeling been a premonition; just a misplaced anticipatory ending to something that could have been good? Does that feeling show through and scare off potential suitors? Am I horrible at spotting the signs of a man that isn’t into me the way I am into him? Or is it possible that I simply have not allowed myself to fully get through the feelings of grief and loss in my past?

I have to sit back and look at my friend. She is beautiful, loyal, smart, sassy, down to earth – the complete package. Why a man would choose to cheat on her is beyond comprehension. Yet it happened and it devastated her. I watched her go through a depression and worried about her daily for a long time. As time has gone on, I worry less. The light has come back within her, and now I see her longing for the same things we all want; love and acceptance from someone who feels the same about us, someone to share life’s ups and downs, someone who sees the equal beauty in a woman who is in dirty boots and a ball cap or dressed to the nine in a ball gown and most importantly, someone who won’t just look at us and say “get over it” when our feelings are hurt.

When my friend looked at me and said, “I’m afraid I’ll never trust a man, and not see them all as liars and cheaters” I didn’t know how to respond other than simply reassuring her that not all men are the same. It’s taken me a few days of percolating to realize we never fully “get over” anything that hurt us. We get through it. Whatever loss holds the onus of pain we feel, leaves a mark that can’t be undone. We all have scars and bruises. Some carry them on their body, some on the mind, but most of us have scars on our hearts. Forgetting about those scars as “get over it” implies, is sometimes just impossible. There are times in our lives getting through the pain is all we can do.

How exactly is that done? I will first say as I have said 100 times, I am not a professional. I don’t pretend to know all the correct answers, but I’ve made enough mistakes in my life to know what doesn’t work for me, and I’m learning what does. What has worked for me to get through the pain is to first acknowledge it for what it is and second analyze the hurt to try to find a resolve and forgiveness. Am I hurt because I feel abandoned, or am I hurt because I feel betrayed…? Am I mad or disappointed? Is it all of the above? Once I am able to identify the actual feeling I am having, I am better equipped to allow those feelings to happen and move through them. Allow yourself to feel those feelings. Identify why you are feeling them and grieve the loss in whatever time it takes you. There is not timeline for grief; there is no “proper way” to grieve. There is only getting through it and moving forward.

How do we do our best to leave the past behind us? Acknowledging the pain, identifying the hurt, and feeling those feelings allow for a scar to heal over the wound. As our wounds heal, we move forward. We will never forget about that pain, but as time moves on that pain lessens. You may never truly just “get over it” but you absolutely can get through it with the goal to be able to say, “Ya, that happened and I got through it.”

One of the biggest lessons I have learned in allowing myself to get through the things that have caused my own scars, is knowing that I now have the courage to tell someone when they have hurt my feelings. Too often people are afraid to express their feelings, and the person who caused the pain is completely unaware. I am no longer afraid to say, this happened and I am disappointed, this happened and it made me angry or this happened and it made me cry. What the other person chooses to do with those feelings is only on them. But I know I have done what I can to find forgiveness, and I have the ability to start getting through it, the ability to keep moving forward with my life.