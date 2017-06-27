Leaving Your Child In A Hot Car is Murder

If you leave your child in a hot car and your child dies, you’re a murderer. With all of the knowledge and reports on the Internet of tragic deaths from parents forgetting their children or leaving them for “just a few minutes” should be enough to scare any normal parent into being almost paranoid about it. Every nine days a parent forgets and leaves their child in a hot car (http://www.kidsandcars.org/how-kids-get-hurt/heat-stroke). In a span of 10 minutes, your car’s temperature can rise 20 degrees or more (http://acprocold.com/blog/hot-car-get). Children cannot regulate their body temperature like adults but adults wouldn’t survive hot car temperatures either. The difference is the adult can get out of the car.

First of all, never ever leave your child in a hot car. I’m an adult and after one-to-two minutes with the air conditioning off, I’m suffering and miserable. Parents leaving your child or pet in a hot car, is akin to putting them into an oven and slowly heating it up. Don’t do it! If you do, you will be judged in the court of public opinion as doing it on purpose, in other words purposefully killing your child. You may also be judged in a true court of law with the same charge.

There are so many simple devices to help you remember your beautiful baby in the back seat. You know, the child who thinks that you are his world and that you would never hurt her, even by accident? There are a few electronic devices to assist you with reminders that your child is in the back seat but the reviews are hit or miss. I listed a few free methods to act as a reminder to take your child with you.

WAZE (Free)

If you’re a parent, stop using Google Maps as your GPS device right now. Sorry Google, I love you but Waze has an option in its general settings to remind you to check your back seat for your child.

CHILD’S TOY (Free)

Leave your child’s toy, like a big teddy bear, in the front seat of the car to remind you he is there.

YOUR STUFF (Free)

Put your purse or briefcase in the back seat so that you have to open the back door to get it.

CAR SEAT PLACEMENT (Free)

Use the anchors in the middle seat and put your car seat there where you can see your child in the rear-view mirror opposed to behind the driver’s seat, where you can’t see her.

BUCKLE BUDDY ($15)

Buckle Buddy attaches to the adult’s seat belt to prevent release of the belt until inactivated to remind the driver that the child is in the vehicle.

Get in the habit of checking your back seat each and every time you get in and out of the car no matter what, just do it! Let’s not have another child’s death happen due to forgetfulness.