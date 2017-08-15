LeBron James Calls Out Trump For Making Hate 'Fashionable Again'

LeBron James took no time in tweeting his thoughts about President Donald Trump’s latest press conference and called Trump out for perpetuating hate in the nation:

Hate has always existed in America. Yes we know that but Donald Trump just made it fashionable again! Statues has nothing to do with us now! — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 15, 2017

Trump spoke on Tuesday about the violence that occurred at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia this past weekend in a discussion that, well, went off the rails.

He attempted to combat the criticism he received for earlier comments in which he had blamed “many sides” for the violence. But he wound up just making even more incendiary statements. Trump suggested that if monuments like the Robert E. Lee statue are contentious, it could lead to removing statues of other prominent historical figures like George Washington or Thomas Jefferson.

“This week it’s Robert E. Lee, I noticed Stonewall Jackson is coming down. I wonder, is it George Washington next week and Thomas Jefferson the week after?” Trump said.

He added later, “George Washington was a slave owner... Will George Washington lose his status? Are we going to take down statues to George Washington? How about Thomas Jefferson? Are we going to take down the statue? Because he was a major slave owner.”

"George Washington was a slave owner," Pres. Trump says. "Are we going to take down statues of George Washington?" pic.twitter.com/n3SFULvTD3 — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 15, 2017

On taking down Confederate Statues, Trump says, "I wonder, is it George Washington next week and Thomas Jefferson the week after?" pic.twitter.com/lXrOJ3iunA — David Mack (@davidmackau) August 15, 2017

James has been no stranger to discussing the hatred and racism that remains a massive issue in America.

“No matter how much money you have, no matter how famous you are, no matter how many people admire you: Being black in America is tough. We got a long way to go for us as a society and for us as African-Americans until we feel equal in America,” he said in May, after his Los Angeles home was vandalized.

James has not been quiet about the president or the events in Charlottesville, either. He posted his thoughts on Twitter on Saturday, with a dig at Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan:

It's sad what's going on in Charlottesville. Is this the direction our country is heading? Make America Great Again huh?! He said that🤦🏾‍♂️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 12, 2017

Our youth deserves better!! Flat out — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 12, 2017