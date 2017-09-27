Lee Daniels Owns Wednesday Nights with Back-To-Back Series Pairing

The ending of last season left fans stunned during Empire’s finale. It seemed Lucious (Terrence Howard) and Cookie (Golden Globe winner Taraji P. Henson) were finally putting their egos aside, forgetting about the distractions from the outside world and giving this thing called love one more try. Unfortunately, their short-lived renewed romance took a crashing burn after a car explosion left the king of the Empire with a severe loss of memory.

Fast-forward and we’re left wondering will the oldest Lyon’s son Andre, played by actor Trai Byers be revealed as the culprit behind the devastating blast? What are the intentions of the new woman in Lucious’s life, who serves as his caregiver and is portrayed by actress Demi Moore? And is love really worth fighting for to bring back the memories of, “When Cookie met Lucious?”

Photo Courtesy of FOX

All of these questions and more unravel in Season 4 but that’s not all! The Lyons family have underestimated and ignited a battle with the DuBois dynasty. Not to mention, the fate of Anika/Boo Boo Kitty (Grace Byers) is uncertain with the framing of a murder she did not commit.

With Lee Daniels, as the creative force behind the scenes his talent for fusing entertainment-paralleling issues within modern society is undeniable. Known for tackling the narratives of mental illness, racial injustice, domestic violence, homophobia in the black community, sexism, transphobia, and other issues affecting the LGBT culture, viewers receive more than just an entertaining drama series but a crash course in the realms of reality that often times are either silenced or ignored.

During a recent press event at the Four Seasons in New York City on September 23rd, casts from Empire and Star along with Daniels gathered with dozens of writers and reporters to chat about the nuances, complexities and layered storylines of past seasons and the upcoming season as well. In an intimate roundtable discussion actress Grace Byers (Anika) personally spoke to the role an artist has in society to shed light on inclusivity, divisiveness, and intersectionality.

“This country is supposed to be one of complete diversity. For me its important if we’re living in this country to do whatever we can through art, through our connections with individuals on and off set and in and out of work to continue to show love. Continue to perpetuate love, and stand and speak out against anything that tries to threaten or bring that down,” she said.

Photo Courtesy of FOX

To further drive dialogue, Daniels created the music drama series Star, now in its second season that will begin directly airing following Empire. Three talented women, Jude Demorest (Star), Brittany O’Grady (Simone) and Ryan Destiny (Alexandra), finally secured the record deal of their dreams by winning Atlanta NextFest after maneuvering through many roadblocks along their journey. Stepping in as not only a surrogate mother to the trio but also as their new manager, Carlotta Brown, played by Hollywood veteran Queen Latifah, believes her on screen character is relatable in many ways, not only when the cameras are rolling.

“I relate to that type of woman who has made bad choices. I’ve made bad choices in the past and I’ve hoped for forgiveness and that second chance. I’ve been fortunate to get them at times in my life so I can relate to her [Carlotta Brown] being in that situation and leaning on God to get it. I know those type of women and I think it’s safe to say we all know those women,” Latifah said.

Photo Courtesy of FOX

Many would agree, there is a common theme when Lee is the captain of the ship. He gives a voice to the voiceless, provides a platform for individuals not generally reflected in mainstream media but also captures the stories of everyday men and women from all walks of life. Aligned with his skillful approach and creative expression he evokes a sense of realism and authenticity that takes fans on an emotional journey. I hope you’re ready because this seasons twists and turns will definitely leave you on the edge of your seats. Set your DVR’s; grab your wine and gear up for the ride because Oscar-nominated director Lee Daniels is taking over Wednesday nights!