LeEco Creditors Gatecrash Shareholders Meeting, Demand Repayments

(Yicai Global) July 18 -- LeEco creditors gathered around a shareholders meeting for the group’s listed arm on Monday afternoon to chase down repayments while investors sought to elect a new board after Jia Yueting, founder and chairman, resigned from the board earlier this month.

The meeting, which was Leshi Internet Information & Technology Corp. Beijing’s [SHE:300104] second interim shareholders meeting, took place at the Radegast Hotel in Beijing’s Chaoyang district.

Suppliers turned up to the venue around noon, occupying the reception desk and carrying signs and banners demanding the firm pay off its debts. Nearly two hours later, the creditors gathered at the hotel entrance and began chanting, while some found their way into the LeEco meeting room.

One supplier told Yicai Gloal that after visiting LeEco’s Beijing headquarters a number of times, they had received almost 40 percent of the money owed, but are still waiting on final payments of CNY33 million (USD4.9 million).

Jie Yueting was not present at the meeting as he is abroad, somebody on site told reporters.