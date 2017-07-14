LEGALLY KIDNAPPED: INSIDE THE HUNGER GAMES OF FAMILY COURT

Gross injustice, judicial mistreatment of a young boy, and harassment of the media were on grotesque display in an important custody trial that began today in family court in Brooklyn, New York.

The case of Lee Carda vs. Elizabeth Chandler highlights many of the issues plaguing family courts across America: incompetent and unaccountable judges; multi-year delays in cases coming to trial; false allegations leading to restraining orders that separate children from one parent; corruption in the child support system; denial of due process; ‘attorneys for the child’ or ‘guardians ad litem” who abuse their unchecked powers; and the routine trampling of the constitutional rights of ‘non-custodial’ parents.

Today’s events in Kings County Family Court also revealed the lengths that family courts will go to exclude and intimidate journalists from investigating what is going on in our courts. The judiciary is the branch of government least scrutinized by the mainstream media.

I cover the New York family court both as a journalist and as an activist with the Families Civil Liberties Union (FCLU), a non-profit group that helps families deal with divorce and custody issues, exposes corruption in the judiciary, and fights for radical reform of the family courts.

This morning, I became the main target of Judge Judith Waksberg and a battalion of her pistol-packing court officers. At 9:30am, after passing through security x-rays, an armed court officer intercepted me and confiscated my camera. Ten minutes later, as I entered Judge Waksberg’s courtroom — which by law is open to the public — another armed court officer strode up to me and blocked my way.

“Step outside,” he ordered.

I was scared but stood my ground. I introduced myself as a journalist, and asked the officer, whose badge number was 7280, for his name. He refused to respond.

I reminded him that, by orders of New York’s Chief Judge Janet DiFiore, and the court’s supervising judge Amanda White, the court was open to the public and the media. Officer 7280 came close up to my face and told me again: “Step outside.”

I did not move, and told him: “You have no right to block my entry into this public court-house.”

For the third time, he ordered: “Step outside, sir.”

I replied: “If you want to throw me out, you need to get a court order from Judge Waksberg. Go on, ask her. She’s sitting right there.”

Officer 7280 glared at me. There was a brief staring match that made me feel like I was in a horror remake of Curb Your Enthusiasm. But then he stood down. He went to consult with the judge. He whispered to her. Glaring at me, Waksberg thought for a moment and then whispered back an order. He returned and said to me, sullenly:

“You are welcome to remain.”

“So if I am welcome to remain, why did you just order me to leave?” I enquired

“I did not order you to leave,” he said.

“Three times you ordered me to leave this room.”

“No, I did not,” he replied, his left eye twitching.

This cocktail of intimidation and lies is what the family court throws up to keep secret what happens inside its cancerous belly. Transcripts, court orders, and motions are unavailable to the public. Cameras and recording devices are banned and, if found, confiscated. And although the court-rooms are technically open, judges and their officers routinely operate behind closed doors. I know of numerous cases – including in my own now-settled custody matter – when judges do not even inform one party when a hearing is, or what order has been issued.

When today’s case was called, four armed officers stood in front of me and two other FCLU court-watchers. Those armed stared us down for the entire proceeding, periodically chastising us for whispering discreetly. I was so concerned that one of those officers might try and plant a camera on me, I had to ask one court-watcher to accompany me out of the building.

The atmosphere of intimidation was heightened by the arrival of six sharply dressed female interns from the Children’s Law Center (CLC), the firm of “attorneys for the child” supposedly “acting as the voice of the subject-child”. Funded with $65 million of New York taxpayers’ money, the CLC has huge power in the New York City family court system. The CLC even has its own mailbox on open display in Waksberg’s courtroom.

The CLC, whose attorneys are all women, operate by selecting one “custodial” parent and one “target” parent. They then aggravate the case for as long as possible, to maximize billable hours. The six young CLC interns, who had a whiff of Hitler Youth about them, were apparently being groomed to continue an ideology that growing up in a single-parent home is in the best interests of all children.

Once the court was in session, Judge Judy launched her own attack. Addressing me and the other FCLU court-watchers, she accused us of being responsible for “pre-trial publicity.” This was apparently a reference to a posting on the Facebook page of the FCLU, inviting court-watchers to the trial. A print-out of this posting had been distributed by CLC’s attorney, Lauren McSwain, to the attorneys and the judge.

Eyeballing me directly, Waksberg growled: “This court is recording this proceeding, but there are to be no other recordings. That would be against the court rules. Do you understand? And I am now issuing an order myself. If anyone records what is happening here, that would be a violation of my order. You will then be liable for contempt of court.”

The message was clear: Judges like Waksberg and Matthew Cooper regularly use “contempt” as a pretext for threatening journalists, and even for throwing disobedient litigants into Rikers Island jail. Yet there is no Law on the statute books that prevents filming or audio-recording. It’s a “court rule”.

The bullying nature of Waksberg’s threat revealed the family courts’ terror of being accurately reported. Waksberg was also glossing over a real problem of judges falsifying the record, by doctoring transcripts. The FCLU have presented evidence of this to the Commission on Judicial Conduct, the agency supposed to oversee New York judges, but they have so far failed even to investigate.

Once the harangue against the media was over, Waksberg finally began the trial – eight years after the case first came to court, and four years after the previous judge, Michael Katz, had held a trial. Katz’s final order of 2013 had given the child ample time with his father. But the mother ignored those orders, which led to the father having to file a new petition to have the court enforce its order, and allow him to be a part of his son’s life.

My involvement in this case began just two days ago. That was when I received the case-file from a 38-year-old blue-collar railroad conductor and father named Lee Carda. Court documents showed that he has been denied access to his son for all the eight years of his short life, by an alienating mother, a callous CLC attorney, and a colluding, broken court system.

I am the father of two children, including an eight year old boy the same age as the child at the broken heart of this case, I felt profound sympathy for Mr. Carda and his son.

The villains and themes of the case come straight out of the Great American Family Court Playbook. In its abuse of due process and violation of constitutional rights, the New York family court system has left no box un-checked:

* Appoint a procession of judges to grant temporary legal and residential custody to the mother, even though she fled South Dakota to New York in 2009, eight months pregnant with the child, and without advising the father? Check.

* Grant an order of protection, blocking father from seeing his son, on the basis of allegations by the mother of "physical abuse" even though the father never had any hearing, and should have been treated as innocent until proven guilty? Check.

* Imprison the father in May 2014 on the basis of allegations of physical abuse of the mother, which after a nine-month proceeding in criminal court -- and six expensive trips from Wyoming to New York for the father -- were shown to be false and dismissed by NY Criminal Court in February 2015? Check.

* Take no action against the mother for those false accusations and for the harm it caused both the father and the child? Of course!

* Ignore evidence of the mother’s alienating behavior, including her telling the boy to call her new husband "Daddy"? Check – what’s in a name, right?

* Issue an order that the father's wages be seized for child support payments of $13,500-per-year to the mother, even though he has no access to the child? Oh yeah! That means matching federal funds from the juicy Title IV-D program!

* Ensure that the State of New York, and the NY Unified Court System, receive matching federal funds from the father’s child support payments, and help maintain Judge Waksberg’s $189,000 annual salary, and additional health and retirement bonuses? Check.

* Issue a "temporary order of visitation" allowing the father to see his son only in "therapeutic supervised visits"? Check – as long as dad takes time off work and pays all the travel expenses to come from Wyoming to New York.

* Order the father to pay $100 an hour for "supervisors" from a Manhattan agency called Comprehensive Family Services to stare at him trying to reestablish a bond with his son? Check.

* Ignore the mother’s relocation in 2016 from New York to Florida, in open defiance of a court order, and then order father to try and arrange “supervised visitation” with his son in mommy’s new love-nest in Florida? Check – as long as dad pays for it!

* Bury three contempt motions filed by the father to get the court to enforce its own order that the mother allow the child to see and speak to his father; and to force the mother to return to New York? Done! Buried!

* Ignore the mother's four no-shows to court appearances? Check – and while we’re at it, we’ll ignore her failure to deliver the boy to court-ordered supervised visitation too.

* Appoint the Children's Law Center (CLC), an unaccountable firm of children’s lawyers which are under investigation for fraud, waste and abuse, to act as the boy’s "attorney for the child"? Check.

* Appoint a new judge, Judith Waksberg, in February 2016, even though she had no judicial training before coming from a Legal Aid job to the bench in 2015, and no specialist training in adjudicating family court matters when NYC Mayor Bill BiBlasio appointed her to the Family Court bench in January 2017? Check.

* Allocate only 12 hours to a full trial on the matter? Check – and why not assign trial dates so spread-out that the father will have to fly back and forth from Wyoming to New York on at least three occasions!

* Allow the CLC's attorney, a zealous man-hater named Lauren McSwain (acting on orders from her even more bigoted, antagonistic boss Dawn Post) to ensure the complete de-fathering of the poor boy? Check – let the Hunger Games begin!

* Accept CLC's recommendation that the child and parents go through a torturous "forensic examination" by a "psychologist" called Dr. Sophie Michelakou? Check – and let’s ignore father’s objections to her appointment.

* Enrich Dr. Michelakou by ordering the parents to pay her $15,000 to conduct the "forensic examination"? Check. Ker-ching!

(As full disclosure, Kings County Family Court once ordered me and my daughter’s mother to pay $20,000 to Dr Michelakou, again on the recommendation of CLC. Dr Michelakou told me she had received at least fifty such referrals from the CLC, meaning she has netted upwards of $780,000 courtesy of the family court and CLC. When I asked Dr Michelakou what she received back from the court or CLC, she declined to respond.)

* Order the father to pay 75% of Dr. Michelakou’s bills, even though he is seeing the child for 0% of his time? Check! Gender equality is so 1968!

(Also in full disclosure, I too was ordered to pay 75% of Michelakou bill, or $15,000 compared to the mother’s $5,000, even though financial affidavits proved that the mother was the wealthier parent.).

* Threaten the father that unless he pays Dr Michelakou, the temporary order that has kept him from his child will be continued indefinitely and he will never see the child again? Check – let’s root out those dead-beat dads!

* Allow the CLC to churn the case for three years, enabling it to continue to receive $65 million from NY taxpayers and to enrich CLC executive director Karen Simmons (whose take-home pay exceeds $250,000) and Brooklyn directors Dawn Post and Hilarie Chacker, whose annual take home pay exceeds $200,000)? Check -- Gals look after their own!

* Clog up the family court calendar, preventing hearings on cases where children truly are in peril? Check.

Given this build-up, it was no surprise that today’s start of trial was both farcical and disturbing.

Judge Waksberg was supposed to have distributed several weeks ago Dr. Michelakou’s "forensic report". This is a key document in custody trials. The evaluator’s findings and recommendations usually determine the judge’s decision on which parent will “win” legal and residential custody. But Waksberg only realized she had failed to give it to the parties at 10am today – the exact time the trial was to start.

At 10:05 am, Waksberg ordered attorneys for the mother, father and child into her chambers where she could speak to her fellow lawyers off the record, and out of sight of the media. She forbade the attorneys from telling anyone what she said to them. However, an anonymous source says that the majority of this conversation was taken up by CLC attorney McSwain whining that she was being persecuted by the FCLU and that she needed a police escort to leave the building by the exit route reserved for judges. Waksberg, whose court attorney regularly holds ex parte conversations with the CLC, reportedly accommodated this request.

Waksberg then reportedly instructed counsel to give both parents just 10 minutes to review Dr. Michelakou’s voluminous report. She also instructed them that no one but the father, the mother and the three attorneys were to review the report.

The mother’s attorney, a smooth operator named Mahmoud Ramadan, then proceeded to walk into the court’s waiting area, where I saw him spend at least ten minutes reviewing the forensic report not only with the mother but also with the maternal grandmother. Two other court-watchers witnessed this flagrant violation of the judge’s forensic order, which is now the basis of a formal complaint. Will Judge Waksberg take steps to sanction Mr Ramadan? Or is it always one rule for the custodial parent, and one rule for the targeted parent in the NY Family Court system?

Once questioning began of the father, Judge Judy seemed to lose interest. She organized papers on her desk, tapped on two keyboards on her desk, sipped from a white coffee mug, and repeatedly sneezed.

This kind of distracted behavior is par for the course in family court. Brooklyn judge Eric Prus regularly falls asleep during hearings. Dean Kusakabe plays with worry beads. Some judges have been seen masturbating on the bench.

To be fair and clear, I saw no signs of onanistic behavior today from Judge Judy. I was further reassured that this was the case when one family law attorney told me: “Waksberg is a wax figure on the bench. I don't detect a pulse. Too much formaldehyde.”

Carda’s testimony was profoundly saddening. He described the steady deterioration of his relationship with his son, caused by the mother’s alienating behavior, and failure to comply with the court’s order after the 2013 trial.

“Between 2013 and 2014, I bought my son five different cellphones to try and communicate with him,” Carda told the court. “But whenever I called him, I got a dead line. I haven’t spoken to him on the phone since 2014.”

The fewer and fewer visits that Carda has had with his son have also become more and more difficult. A photograph from February 2015 was admitted into evidence, showing the child’s teeth marks on the right arm of Carda, who said they were his own son’s. Carda spoke of his concern about what was ailing his troubled son, and the mother’s refusal to let him know what was happening with his doctors or therapists.

Carda spoke of his heartbreak when the child told him in 2016: “You are not my dad. My dad is Michael [the mother’s new husband].”

He teared up, and so did I, when he described how bad the alienation has become: “At this point, my son don’t want nothing to do with me.”

Waksberg casually took another sip from her coffee mug. McSwain yawned,

Parental alienation is a crime in countries like Denmark and Spain. In the USA, parental alienation is created by the state judiciary itself, and organizations like the CLC have argued that it does not even exist.

Meantime, Mahmoud Ramadan, the mother’s attorney, filed a motion for an adjournment on the next scheduled trial day of July 28. This follows four no-shows to prior court appearances by Ramadan and the mother. It is part of a strategy of Ramadan and the CLC to ‘churn’ the case – and keep the child away from the father -- as long as possible. Judge Waksberg gave Ramadan the adjournment he asked for, and did not set up a make-up date.

The trial is scheduled to resume on August 2 at 10am in part 19, 8th floor, 330 Jay Street, Brooklyn, NY. The third and fourth trial dates are scheduled for October 2 and 5, also at 10am.

“It’s been eight years fighting for my son,” Carda told me after the hearing, “and I still am not allowed to have a relationship with him. Why will the court not help me and my son?”

Other parents denied access to their children for as long as Lee Carda have not shown as much love, courage or tenacity as he has. Many give up and resign themselves to never seeing their children again.

And many kill themselves. That’s what a 45-year old dad called Jeramey A. did when he deliberately crashed his truck three months ago, leaving behind this blood-spattered suicide note: “FAMILY LAW NEEDS REFORM. I recommend mandated lower costs and less reward for false claims of abuse. Parental Alienation is devastating. I loved my children as much as a husband and father could. I see no light. Recommend; an authority consistent during high conflict separations. It is exploited in family law. Sorry Dad and Angie. I’m very sorry.”

I asked Carda about this: “Horrible fate for Jeramy. This life can deal some really bad hands. I’m no longer the same anymore either. So much of what i thought America is, is a lie. Getting dealt bad hands is an eye opener. I don’t want a life with regret. I want to tell my son i did everything i could. I just want to be a dad and know my child and vice versa. The idea of having a child on this planet and not being allowed to be in their life — I’ve just refused to accept that. The uncertainty, not knowing your future with your own child is horrific