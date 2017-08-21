Jeff Bell doesn’t just talk the talk, he walks the walk. He has an enthusiasm that will make anybody a believer in their own power. If you ever have a chance to speak to Jeff I hope you walk away feeling just as inspired as I did. Immediately talking to LegalShield’s CEO I knew the very reason they hired him: his commitment to his purpose and results!

Jeff Bell born and raised in Oklahoma where LegalShield was birthed and is based out of is not new to the marketing world and has been an innovator in the field for over twenty eight years. He has worked for Ford Motor Company, Chrysler, Microsoft, and NBCUniversal before beginning at LegalShield in 2014.

Bell says what drew him to LegalShield was the ability to, “Make a living and help try to make a difference, but most importantly providing equal access to justice under the law.”

LegalShield protects and empowers people by providing legal and identity theft assistance for whatever you need as often as you need it from a top law firm at a fraction of the price. Consumers can get legal advice and help with everything from traffic tickets, estate planning, employment assistance and consumer finance problems. LegalShield is solutions and results oriented serving mostly the middle and lower class who usually can’t afford a lawyer. Jeff states LegalShield has served, “5.65 million households and are growing.”

Jeff says the company receives numerous calls, but the number one call would have to be about unlawful landlord practices. “About 8% of our calls are about landlord bullying. The landlord does not want to give them back their security deposit. The second highest call is about consumer finance. Folks are making a car insurance claim and the company is trying to jip them by not giving them the blue book value.”

Jeff also clarified that LegalShield is not a replacement for programs like Legal Aid or legal services. They strongly support them and believe funding for those programs should be expanded. LegalShield provides access for low-income families and relieve financial stress by allowing unlimited access to a law firm on any issue and helps place families on equal footing. The membership for a family is only twenty dollars a month.

Jeff states that LegalShield, “Changes the communication approach where we have honest and civil discussion versus feeling alone and not knowing what to do because you can’t afford an attorney.”

Since LegalShield began they’ve been able to save their members 35 million dollars.

LegalShield Jeff says is also about, “community based purchasing power” meaning in every state they have a law firm dedicated to their clients where it’s not just about a transaction but a relationship.

In the next couple of years Jeff states LegalShield is, “Looking to grow even bigger. We want a society that is better more informed, confident and prepared.” With times changing the company is at the cusp of new technology and developing apps and programs for entrepreneurs looking for legal protection. Launch is their program that helps businesses do contract reviews, collections and much more.

Jeff says the number one number one thing everyone should know about LegalShield and him, “My name is Jeff Bell and we are just getting started!”

For more information about LegalShield visit their website or download their app.