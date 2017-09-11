Legend Recordings signs worldwide distribution deal with INgrooves Music Group

Chris Bianchi has been an Artist, a Manager, a Marketer and passionate advocate for the advancement of rock music. His venture, LEGEND Recordings, promises to combine the knowledge of Bianchi and experienced managers like him, with the innovations of new, enthusiastic, trendsetting managers and artists.

Bianchi started off booking and playing local shows at the age of 15. He carried on his passion for music in a national touring act, Forever In Terror (who signed to Metal Blade Records while all in High School). After touring and spending years on the road, Bianchi landed in a management and development role, working with artists like As Blood Runs Black, Rex Brown of Pantera and assisting with Zakk Wylde, Andy Biersack and Black Veil Brides, to name a few. Having secured label deals for 12 artists Bianchi has showcased clients on major platforms such as: Warped Tour, Mayhem Fest, SXSW, Rock Fest in WI, Chicago Open Air, Dirtfest to name a few. Artists with whom he has worked over the last 7 years combine to rack up success to the tune of over 25 Million albums sold worldwide.

Wanting to create his own ‘lane’ by keeping their collective ear to the ground, he is enlisting independent representatives in New York City, Los Angeles and Cleveland at first, expanding the label’s reach as time marches on to other cities. Knowing what is happening in regional markets and listening to the vision of LEGEND artists to help them see it through is how the label plans to shine.

“My goal is to listen what the up and coming managers, agents, etc have to say,” Bianchi explains. “THEY are out there working hard, believing and that is what our family is about here. LEGEND Recordings is a place where dreamers can dream.” Our current signings include folk rock artist Christopher Beggars (ME), Nu-metal group GO / ASK / ALICE (AZ) and Heavy metal veterans Shaping The Legacy (TX)