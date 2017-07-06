Legendary Director John Gallagher Assembles All-Star Cast For His Latest Film Sarah Q.

Most Indie Film Makers would frolic just to have one of these stars in their film, New York Film Maker John Gallagher boasts and ensemble cast that includes: Sopranos stars Tony Sirico (“Paulie Walnuts”), Frank Vincent (“Phil Leotardo”), Vincent Pastore(“Big Pussy”), and Federico Castelluccio(“Furio”) they will reunite in director John Gallagher’s new feature film Sarah Q. Written by Gallagher (The Deli, Blue Moon, The Networker) and Joe Benedetto (Hide the Sausage), the movie is described as a seriocomic tale of a young girl’s struggle to succeed as an actor at a Manhattan conservatory.

Gallagher was just honored with a 20th-anniversary screening of his indie cult comedy The Deli, sponsored by the Long Island International Film Expo. He most recently directed The Networker which launches from Sony’s The Orchard on September 12. Sarah Q also stars Academy Award nominees Burt Young (the Rocky films) and Sally Kirkland(Anna), with Shing Ka (Revenge of the Green Dragons), Lucie Pohl (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them), Joseph D’Onofrio (Goodfellas), Garry Pastore (HBO’s The Deuce), Doug Plaut (The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), and Jaime Zevallos (The Summoning).

Emmy James (UNWANTED from Suicide Squad’s Jay Hernandez) stars in the title role, with Samantha Scaffidi (Terrifier), Tamara Skylar Jones (American Fango) and Josette Dwyer (Impossible Monsters) in support. All four are alumni of Gallagher’s popular acting classes at One on One NYC.