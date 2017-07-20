STYLE
07/20/2017 10:39 am ET

Lena Dunham Sends A Message To Her Haters In A Latex Bodysuit

Because of course.

By Carly Ledbetter

After news broke on Wednesday that Lena Dunham joined the seventh season of “American Horror Story,” some people were upset about the news. 

Naturally, the actress and author took time to directly address her haters via Instagram, and she did it in the most Lena Dunham way ever ― by wearing a crown and a latex suit, of course. 

“It’s only important to me that people know as they’re busy tweeting bullshit about me I’m most often dressed in a latex suit and crystal crown working from home on imagining new worlds,” Dunham wrote, adding the hashtag “#blessedbitch” at the end of her message. 

A post shared by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on

In the photo, Dunham also showed off the short and spiky new haircut she got last month. 

A post shared by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on

With the news of her new role on “AHS,” we wonder if this new look has anything to do with the character Dunham will play. We’ll just have to wait and see. 

Related...

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Suggest a correction
Carly Ledbetter Lifestyle Editor, HuffPost

MORE:

Celebrities Lena Dunham
Subscribe to the Lifestyle email.
Life hacks and juicy stories to get you through the week.
Lena Dunham Sends A Message To Her Haters In A Latex Bodysuit

CONVERSATIONS