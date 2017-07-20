After news broke on Wednesday that Lena Dunham joined the seventh season of “American Horror Story,” some people were upset about the news.

Naturally, the actress and author took time to directly address her haters via Instagram, and she did it in the most Lena Dunham way ever ― by wearing a crown and a latex suit, of course.

“It’s only important to me that people know as they’re busy tweeting bullshit about me I’m most often dressed in a latex suit and crystal crown working from home on imagining new worlds,” Dunham wrote, adding the hashtag “#blessedbitch” at the end of her message.

A post shared by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on Jul 19, 2017 at 6:37pm PDT

In the photo, Dunham also showed off the short and spiky new haircut she got last month.

A post shared by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on Jun 19, 2017 at 11:01am PDT