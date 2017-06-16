Lena Dunham Isn't Joking Anymore With Body-Positive Nude Selfie

Seeing Lena Dunham nude may barely get a rise out of “Girls” viewers who, over five seasons, witnessed the creator push the boundaries of body positivity on the small screen. But Dunham isn’t done exploring (or exposing) herself yet.

On Thursday, she shared an emoji-decorated nude selfie that speaks to her evolving relationship with her body.

Dunham’s perspective has shifted amid her ongoing health battle. Instead of using her body as “fodder for jokes,” now she’s all about feeling comfortable in the skin she’s in.

In the photo, the “Girls” creator bares it all, highlighting her impressive collection of tattoos, including her Rihanna-inspired “tit chandelier,” while two pear emojis and a honey pot cover some NSFW spots.

“I spent so many years loving my body but thinking it wasn’t lovable by others ― its sole purpose was to be fodder for jokes. I performed the insult so no one else could,” Dunham wrote in the caption. “I don’t regret any of it ― that’s my art and that was my truth ― but now, at age 31, having been through hell and back with my health and other people’s perceptions of my physicality, I feel deeply comfortable with the idea that this pear-shaped pot of honey is equally good for making people laugh and laying out like a Suicide Girl circa 2004. Love it all.”

The multi-hyphenate creator canceled her Lenny Letter tour last month due health concerns, revealing she’s in the “greatest amount of physical pain” she’s ever experienced. Dunham has long suffered from endometriosis, which has sidelined her in recent weeks, after she was rushed to the emergency room following a red carpet appearance at the Met Gala.

“After being told I was endometriosis-free after my last procedure, more disease was found in deeper spots that required immediate surgery and now physical therapy,” Dunham wrote in a note on social media after the event. “This disease is wily and unrelenting, and I’m really blessed to have a community, both online and IRL, who let me express how hard that is.”