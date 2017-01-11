Lena Dunham is getting ready to say goodbye to “Girls” and is acknowledging the missteps she may have taken during its six-year run.

“I wouldn’t do another show that starred four white girls,” Dunham, who created, wrote and starred on the HBO series, admits in the February 2017 issue of Nylon. “That being said, when I wrote the pilot I was 23. Each character was an extension of me. I thought I was doing the right thing. I was not trying to write the experience of somebody I didn’t know, and not trying to stick a black girl in without understanding the nuance of what her experience of hipster Brooklyn was.”

Dunham, who was a fervent Hillary Clinton supporter, said promoting the series about young women living in Brooklyn in a time when Trump is leading the nation will be “interesting.”

“It’s going to be interesting promoting this show right after Trump is inaugurated,” she says. “The final season definitely tackles some topics that are complicated and wouldn’t be beloved by the incoming administration. Hopefully it’ll bring up important conversations, and not just become the worst Twitter abuse storm in history — or it will. The confluence, for me, of the show ending and this new era beginning in which I know that we as public women are going to have to fight harder than we ever have before, is a really interesting, complicated moment.”

