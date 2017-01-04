Lena Dunham Praises Glamour For Letting Her 'Cellulite Do The Damn Thing'

Lena Dunham has never been one to shy away from controversial topics, whether she’s discussing body image, abortion, or Odell Beckham Jr.

This week, though, Dunham turned her to attention to Glamour magazine, and applauded the publication for featuring her unretouched thigh on its February cover.

Mega proud to be sharing the cover of this all women-produced issue of @glamourmag with my sisters, interviewed by my wife @jennikonner. Photo by @emmasummerton. Clothing by Marc Jacobs. Sooo don't give a fuck looks by us. But we DO give a fuck. Such a big one ❤️ A photo posted by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on Jan 3, 2017 at 6:45am PST

The “Girls” co-creator posted a series of photos from the shoot to her Instagram account on Tuesday ― most notably, she captioned one photo with a mini-essay about her body image struggles and why this cover is so meaningful to her.

“Throughout my teens I was told, in no uncertain terms, that I was fucking funny looking,” she wrote. “Well, today this body is on the cover of a magazine that millions of women will read, without photoshop, my thigh on fully imperfect display.”

Dunham wrote about the years of bullying she faced not only in her adolescence, but as a public figure as well.

“There were the legions of trolls who made high school teasing look like a damned joke with the violent threats they heaped on,” she wrote. “The sickening insults that made me ache for teen girls like me who might be reading my comments.”

Dunham thanked “women in Hollywood (and on Instagram!)” for “inspiring and normalizing the female form in EVERY form,” as well as Glamour for flaunting her unretouched thigh, and letting her “cellulite do the damn thing.”

It’s true that Dunham doesn’t always say the right thing ― but this is a message we can get on board with.

Pick up the Februrary issue of Glamour on newsstands now.