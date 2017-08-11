Lena Dunham is one proud friend.

The “Girls” creator posted a tweet just after midnight Friday morning praising her friend Taylor Swift for her “fierce & cutting” testimony in court yesterday.

Proud of @taylorswift13 for her fierce & cutting testimony & her refusal to settle for being treated like property. Her example is powerful. — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) August 11, 2017

Swift took the stand in court Thursday over allegations against former DJ David Mueller, whom she says “grabbed [her] ass” during a 2013 meet-and-greet photo opportunity.

As updates from the courtroom began circulating online, it was clear Swift was holding firm in trial, standing up for herself with confidence as she was questioned by Mueller’s lawyer.

“I think what he did was despicable and horrible and terrifying,” Swift testified, referring to Mueller. “Yet here we are, years later. And he and you are suing me and I’m being blamed for the unfortunate events of his life that are a product of his decisions, not mine.”

Dunham wasn’t alone in showing support for the “Style” singer — celebrities like Nelly Furtado also shared their support for Swift online.

Been in several meet n' greets where radio staff attempt to cross lines. Love @taylorswift13 for fighting 4 women's safety in the workplace. — Nelly Furtado (@NellyFurtado) August 11, 2017

Their voices joined many other Swifties who showed up on Twitter to praise the “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” singer’s strength in the courtroom.

I thought taylor would be upset & nervous on the stand but the fact she's being so strong and standing up for herself MAKES ME SO PROUD — Kristin (@InnocentSwiftie) August 10, 2017

Y'all i love taylor savage swift 😂👏 shes so fierce in the stand OMG — dianne (@dianhdp) August 10, 2017